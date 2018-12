The New Richmond Middle School Fuel Up to Play 60 team — led by Mrs. Karen Stellrecht — recently held an event to promote dairy farmers at the school. The event included serving hot chocolate made with milk. “The students loved it and the Fuel Up team did a great job serving it and promoting milk,” said NRMS staff member Tara Burmood. Submitted photo

