SCC MS November Students of the Month honorees
Fifth grade
Samantha Simmer
Parent(s): Natalie and Brad Simmer
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, ice skating and skiing
Favorite book: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
What I want to be when I grow up: Elementary science teacher
What I like about school: I like the field trips, teachers, W.I.N. and challenging homework.
Jakob Wyss
Parent(s): Mike and Maya Wyss
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Hunting, fishing, football and trail riding
Favorite book: "Whitetail Hunting"
What I want to be when I grow up: Pro fisherman
What I like about school: That the homework is kinda easy and nice teachers.
Sixth grade
Zaiya Stork
Parent(s): Trisha and Nathan Stork
Favorite class: Science, reading
Favorite activities: Dance, basketball, swimming
Favorite book: "Dork Diaries"
What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian
What I like about school: I like how it is always positive.
Luke Herink
Parent(s): Jennifer and Ryan Herink
Favorite class: Social studies
Favorite activities: Football and soccer
Favorite book: "Harry Potter"
What I want to be when I grow up: Gym teacher
What I like about school: I like being with my friends.
Seventh grade
Lydia Koskie
Parent(s): Jessie Koskie
Favorite class: Literacy
Favorite activities: Reading, drawing, smiling, singing, volleyball and watching football
Favorite book: "The Blackthorn Key"
What I want to be when I grow up: A singer
What I like about school: Learning and also I love to go to reading class due to my love for reading and writing.
Cody McHenry
Parent(s): Rachel and Dylan McHenry
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Playing sports and video games, watching movie, playing with my dog
Favorite book: "Took" by Mary Downing Hahn
What I want to be when I grow up: Football player
What I like about school: That it's not all just learn, learn, learn. We do activities, we have a break during the middle of the day and I get to hang out with my friends.
Ella Hanson
Parent(s): Cindy and Mike Hanson
Favorite class: Language arts
Favorite activities: Cooking, baking, reading, hanging out with friends, playing games with family and playing in the snow
Favorite book: "Harry Potter"
What I want to be when I grow up: Chef/baker
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things (sometimes)
Mazin Khorshed
Parent(s): Wendy Khorshed
Favorite class: Science, math
Favorite activities: Sports, playing games
Favorite book: "Project Labs"
What I want to be when I grow up: A football player
What I like about school: Learning, the activities we do and club day.
Eighth grade
Madison Christensen
Parent(s): Justin and Bethany Christensen
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Reading, baseball, basketball, talking to others and writing stories
Favorite book: "Uncertain Choice"
What I want to be when I grow up: Hygienist or dentist
What I like about school: Learning, friends, math and band.
Elijah Moua
Parent(s): Kong Moua and Molly Yer Thao
Favorite class: Health, math, U.S. history, science
Favorite activities: Playing guitar, volleyball, basketball, football, video games. Anything with my family. Listening to music and trying B-boxing
Favorite book: "Legend" by Marie Lu
What I want to be when I grow up: Cardiologist (heart surgeon)
What I like about school: I like everything about school. I like learning new things everyday at school. I enjoy many of my classes and having fun with my friends.