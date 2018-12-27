Search
    SCC MS November Students of the Month honorees

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the November SCC Middle School Students of the Month, including: (front, from left) Zaiya Stork, Madison Christensen; (middle, from left) Samantha Simmer, Lydia Koskie, Mazin Khorshed, Luke Herink; (back, from left) Jakob Wyss, Cody McHenry, Ellen Hansen and Elijah Moua. Submitted photo

    Fifth grade

    Samantha Simmer

    Parent(s): Natalie and Brad Simmer

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, ice skating and skiing

    Favorite book: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Elementary science teacher

    What I like about school: I like the field trips, teachers, W.I.N. and challenging homework.

    Jakob Wyss

    Parent(s): Mike and Maya Wyss

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Hunting, fishing, football and trail riding

    Favorite book: "Whitetail Hunting"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Pro fisherman

    What I like about school: That the homework is kinda easy and nice teachers.

    Sixth grade

    Zaiya Stork

    Parent(s): Trisha and Nathan Stork

    Favorite class: Science, reading

    Favorite activities: Dance, basketball, swimming

    Favorite book: "Dork Diaries"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

    What I like about school: I like how it is always positive.

    Luke Herink

    Parent(s): Jennifer and Ryan Herink

    Favorite class: Social studies

    Favorite activities: Football and soccer

    Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Gym teacher

    What I like about school: I like being with my friends.

    Seventh grade

    Lydia Koskie

    Parent(s): Jessie Koskie

    Favorite class: Literacy

    Favorite activities: Reading, drawing, smiling, singing, volleyball and watching football

    Favorite book: "The Blackthorn Key"

    What I want to be when I grow up: A singer

    What I like about school: Learning and also I love to go to reading class due to my love for reading and writing.

    Cody McHenry

    Parent(s): Rachel and Dylan McHenry

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Playing sports and video games, watching movie, playing with my dog

    Favorite book: "Took" by Mary Downing Hahn

    What I want to be when I grow up: Football player

    What I like about school: That it's not all just learn, learn, learn. We do activities, we have a break during the middle of the day and I get to hang out with my friends.

    Ella Hanson

    Parent(s): Cindy and Mike Hanson

    Favorite class: Language arts

    Favorite activities: Cooking, baking, reading, hanging out with friends, playing games with family and playing in the snow

    Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Chef/baker

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things (sometimes)

    Mazin Khorshed

    Parent(s): Wendy Khorshed

    Favorite class: Science, math

    Favorite activities: Sports, playing games

    Favorite book: "Project Labs"

    What I want to be when I grow up: A football player

    What I like about school: Learning, the activities we do and club day.

    Eighth grade

    Madison Christensen

    Parent(s): Justin and Bethany Christensen

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Reading, baseball, basketball, talking to others and writing stories

    Favorite book: "Uncertain Choice"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Hygienist or dentist

    What I like about school: Learning, friends, math and band.

    Elijah Moua

    Parent(s): Kong Moua and Molly Yer Thao

    Favorite class: Health, math, U.S. history, science

    Favorite activities: Playing guitar, volleyball, basketball, football, video games. Anything with my family. Listening to music and trying B-boxing

    Favorite book: "Legend" by Marie Lu

    What I want to be when I grow up: Cardiologist (heart surgeon)

    What I like about school: I like everything about school. I like learning new things everyday at school. I enjoy many of my classes and having fun with my friends.

