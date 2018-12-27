SCC MS November Students of the Month honorees

Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, ice skating and skiing

Favorite book: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

What I want to be when I grow up: Elementary science teacher

What I like about school: I like the field trips, teachers, W.I.N. and challenging homework.

Jakob Wyss

Parent(s): Mike and Maya Wyss

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Hunting, fishing, football and trail riding

Favorite book: "Whitetail Hunting"

What I want to be when I grow up: Pro fisherman

What I like about school: That the homework is kinda easy and nice teachers.

Sixth grade

Zaiya Stork

Parent(s): Trisha and Nathan Stork

Favorite class: Science, reading

Favorite activities: Dance, basketball, swimming

Favorite book: "Dork Diaries"

What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

What I like about school: I like how it is always positive.

Luke Herink

Parent(s): Jennifer and Ryan Herink

Favorite class: Social studies

Favorite activities: Football and soccer

Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

What I want to be when I grow up: Gym teacher

What I like about school: I like being with my friends.

Seventh grade

Lydia Koskie

Parent(s): Jessie Koskie

Favorite class: Literacy

Favorite activities: Reading, drawing, smiling, singing, volleyball and watching football

Favorite book: "The Blackthorn Key"

What I want to be when I grow up: A singer

What I like about school: Learning and also I love to go to reading class due to my love for reading and writing.

Cody McHenry

Parent(s): Rachel and Dylan McHenry

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Playing sports and video games, watching movie, playing with my dog

Favorite book: "Took" by Mary Downing Hahn

What I want to be when I grow up: Football player

What I like about school: That it's not all just learn, learn, learn. We do activities, we have a break during the middle of the day and I get to hang out with my friends.

Ella Hanson

Parent(s): Cindy and Mike Hanson

Favorite class: Language arts

Favorite activities: Cooking, baking, reading, hanging out with friends, playing games with family and playing in the snow

Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

What I want to be when I grow up: Chef/baker

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things (sometimes)

Mazin Khorshed

Parent(s): Wendy Khorshed

Favorite class: Science, math

Favorite activities: Sports, playing games

Favorite book: "Project Labs"

What I want to be when I grow up: A football player

What I like about school: Learning, the activities we do and club day.

Eighth grade

Madison Christensen

Parent(s): Justin and Bethany Christensen

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Reading, baseball, basketball, talking to others and writing stories

Favorite book: "Uncertain Choice"

What I want to be when I grow up: Hygienist or dentist

What I like about school: Learning, friends, math and band.

Elijah Moua

Parent(s): Kong Moua and Molly Yer Thao

Favorite class: Health, math, U.S. history, science

Favorite activities: Playing guitar, volleyball, basketball, football, video games. Anything with my family. Listening to music and trying B-boxing

Favorite book: "Legend" by Marie Lu

What I want to be when I grow up: Cardiologist (heart surgeon)

What I like about school: I like everything about school. I like learning new things everyday at school. I enjoy many of my classes and having fun with my friends.