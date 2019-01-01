NRMS announces December Students of the Month

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Riding horse and basketball.

What I like about school: Math and band.

Soley Crist

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Shawn and Monica Crist

Favorite class: Ex. Lit.

Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and playing piano.

What I like about school: The challenges that the teachers give us and seeing my friends.

Emily Perez Mora

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Ursula Tania Mora & Francisco Perez Gueman

Favorite class: Literature

Favorite activities: Tennis, drawing, cooking and baking.

What I like about school: You get to make new friends and you get to have fun.

Gavin Tarras

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Andy and Lisa Tarres

Favorite class: Tech Ed

Favorite activities: Baseball, football and racing.

What I like about school: The challenges of advanced math and reading.

Halle Omann

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Niccy and Jonathan Omann

Favorite class: LA & Lit.

Favorite activities: Dance, hanging out with family.

What I like about school: How positive all the teachers are.

Jordyn Salahiddine-Rose

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Nicole Rose and Othmane Salahiddine

Favorite class: Literature

Favorite activities: Volleyball

What I like about school: Learning new things and the teachers.

Wyatt Wolf

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Holly Wolf & Jim Wolf

Favorite class: Lit.

Favorite activities: Playing baseball

What I like about school: Grades.

Chesney Demulling

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Dan and Kristin Demulling

Favorite class: Language Arts.

Favorite activities: Soccer and baseball.

What I like about school: The teachers and being with my friends.

Olivia Greeder

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Aimee Greeder & Daniel Greeder

Favorite class: Orchestra

Favorite activities: Drawing, writing, reading, and playing violin.

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.

McKenna Kelly

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Jenni Kelly & Ryan Kelly

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Dance, soccer and hockey.

What I like about school: How nice our teachers are.

Gavin Dean

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Bekah Dean & Chris Dean.

Favorite class: History.

Favorite activities: Sports

What I like about school: The teachers.

Elizabeth Beverly

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Maryah Mara & Kristopher Johnson

Favorite class: Algebra

Favorite activities: Basketball, hanging out with friends.

What I like about school: Being able to make new friends, as well as see my old ones.