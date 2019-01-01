Search
    NRMS announces December Students of the Month

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the NRMS sixth grade Students of the Month for December, including: Emily Perez-Mora, Soley Crist, Gavin Tarras and Mattias Engstrom. Also pictured are Mrs. Stowers and Ms. Casey. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Pictured are the NRMS seventh grade Students of the Month for December, including: Jordyn Salahiddine-Rose, Chesney Demulling, Wyatt Wolf and Halle Omann. Also pictured are Ms. Gurtner and Ms. Van Eperen. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Pictured are the NRMS eighth grade Students of the Month for December, including: Christopher "Gavin" Dean, McKenna Kelly, Olivia Greeder and Elizabeth Beverly. Also pictured are Mrs. Schmidt and Mr. Henk. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Mattias Engstrom

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Chad Engstrom & Linnea Engstrom

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Riding horse and basketball.

    What I like about school: Math and band.

    Soley Crist

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Shawn and Monica Crist

    Favorite class: Ex. Lit.

    Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and playing piano.

    What I like about school: The challenges that the teachers give us and seeing my friends.

    Emily Perez Mora

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Ursula Tania Mora & Francisco Perez Gueman

    Favorite class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Tennis, drawing, cooking and baking.

    What I like about school: You get to make new friends and you get to have fun.

    Gavin Tarras

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Andy and Lisa Tarres

    Favorite class: Tech Ed

    Favorite activities: Baseball, football and racing.

    What I like about school: The challenges of advanced math and reading.

    Halle Omann

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Niccy and Jonathan Omann

    Favorite class: LA & Lit.

    Favorite activities: Dance, hanging out with family.

    What I like about school: How positive all the teachers are.

    Jordyn Salahiddine-Rose

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Nicole Rose and Othmane Salahiddine

    Favorite class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Volleyball

    What I like about school: Learning new things and the teachers.

    Wyatt Wolf

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Holly Wolf & Jim Wolf

    Favorite class: Lit.

    Favorite activities: Playing baseball

    What I like about school: Grades.

    Chesney Demulling

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Dan and Kristin Demulling

    Favorite class: Language Arts.

    Favorite activities: Soccer and baseball.

    What I like about school: The teachers and being with my friends.

    Olivia Greeder

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Aimee Greeder & Daniel Greeder

    Favorite class: Orchestra

    Favorite activities: Drawing, writing, reading, and playing violin.

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.

    McKenna Kelly

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Jenni Kelly & Ryan Kelly

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Dance, soccer and hockey.

    What I like about school: How nice our teachers are.

    Gavin Dean

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Bekah Dean & Chris Dean.

    Favorite class: History.

    Favorite activities: Sports

    What I like about school: The teachers.

    Elizabeth Beverly

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Maryah Mara & Kristopher Johnson

    Favorite class: Algebra

    Favorite activities: Basketball, hanging out with friends.

    What I like about school: Being able to make new friends, as well as see my old ones.

