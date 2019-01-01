NRMS announces December Students of the Month
Mattias Engstrom
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Chad Engstrom & Linnea Engstrom
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Riding horse and basketball.
What I like about school: Math and band.
Soley Crist
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Shawn and Monica Crist
Favorite class: Ex. Lit.
Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and playing piano.
What I like about school: The challenges that the teachers give us and seeing my friends.
Emily Perez Mora
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Ursula Tania Mora & Francisco Perez Gueman
Favorite class: Literature
Favorite activities: Tennis, drawing, cooking and baking.
What I like about school: You get to make new friends and you get to have fun.
Gavin Tarras
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Andy and Lisa Tarres
Favorite class: Tech Ed
Favorite activities: Baseball, football and racing.
What I like about school: The challenges of advanced math and reading.
Halle Omann
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Niccy and Jonathan Omann
Favorite class: LA & Lit.
Favorite activities: Dance, hanging out with family.
What I like about school: How positive all the teachers are.
Jordyn Salahiddine-Rose
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Nicole Rose and Othmane Salahiddine
Favorite class: Literature
Favorite activities: Volleyball
What I like about school: Learning new things and the teachers.
Wyatt Wolf
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Holly Wolf & Jim Wolf
Favorite class: Lit.
Favorite activities: Playing baseball
What I like about school: Grades.
Chesney Demulling
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Dan and Kristin Demulling
Favorite class: Language Arts.
Favorite activities: Soccer and baseball.
What I like about school: The teachers and being with my friends.
Olivia Greeder
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Aimee Greeder & Daniel Greeder
Favorite class: Orchestra
Favorite activities: Drawing, writing, reading, and playing violin.
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.
McKenna Kelly
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Jenni Kelly & Ryan Kelly
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Dance, soccer and hockey.
What I like about school: How nice our teachers are.
Gavin Dean
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Bekah Dean & Chris Dean.
Favorite class: History.
Favorite activities: Sports
What I like about school: The teachers.
Elizabeth Beverly
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Maryah Mara & Kristopher Johnson
Favorite class: Algebra
Favorite activities: Basketball, hanging out with friends.
What I like about school: Being able to make new friends, as well as see my old ones.