St. Anne presents miracle on Bethlehem street
If you were looking for a more traditional Christmas school performance, St. Anne's was the place to be. Miracle on Bethlehem Street, employed as many students as possible filling roles ranging from angels and wisemen to donkeys and sheep. The Star of Bethlehem really lived the role with support from the shepherds, sheep, wisemen and angels. Even the donkey did his part. The finale produced a panoramic manger scene spreading from one end of the gym to the other with voices from K - 8 belting out Joy to the World. It was well worth your shekel!