WRISA announces the accreditation of St. Mary School

St. Mary School complies with the WRISA education standards and is a member in good standing.

"We applaud the accomplishments of the St. Mary School community and its commitment to ongoing school improvement and high standards of excellence," said Beatrice Weiland, WRISA's executive director.

Schools must complete a comprehensive year-long self study during which time they examine every aspect of their educational program. The following year, a team of peer educators conducts an onsite visit to validate the school's self study and verify compliance with the WRISA standards and quality indicators. The school develops a long range plan for school improvement based on all recommendations identified by their self study team, the visiting team and all other goals determined by school leadership. After reviewing these reports, the WRISA board of directors determines the accreditations status of the school.

Schools that are accredited enter a seven-year cycle. During that time, they submit annual reports to the board of directors that detail their progress in meeting their yearly goals. In the sixth year of their cycle, schools conduct a new self study. This is followed by another site visit and submittal of a new visiting team report and long range plan to the WRISA board of directors in the seventh year. For more information and a complete listing of schools, visit wrisa.net. WRISA is a state chapter of the National Federation of Nonpublic School State Accrediting Associations.