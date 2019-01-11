Somerset Robotics: I'll be back

The parking lot was packed as the Somerset High School gym hosted a day-long basketball tournament while the multipurpose room was home to an arena filled with battling robots.

SHS, in collaboration with SMC Ltd., hosted the SMC Western Wisconsin VRC Tournament Saturday, Jan. 5. A total of 14 robotics teams competed on behalf of five communities: River Falls, Combined Locks, Fond du Lac, Mercer and Somerset. SHS entered six teams, followed by River Falls with four, Fond du Lac with two, and Combined Locks and Mercer with one team each.

All 14 teams competed in a series of qualifying rounds with winners moving onto elimination and final rounds. Each match consisted of four teams competing in both a 15-second autonomous (programmed) round and a 1 minute, 45-second driver-controlled round.

Saturday was the Somerset team's third competition following appearances at St. Croix Lutheran and Wausau West earlier this season.

Somerset ended the qualification round Saturday with team 9144e sitting in first place, team 9144b in second place and team 9144a in sixth place. Following the alliance selection all three teams moved on to the semi-final round. Team 9144e advanced to the final round where, allied with team 5509b from Combined Locks, it fell to the alliance of teams 4410b and 4410c from Combined Locks by a score of 23 to 10.

To see round by round scoring go to: https://www.robotevents.com/vex-robotics-competition