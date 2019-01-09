Search
    Knights of Columbus select St. Anne poster contest winners

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the second grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Liam Plourde, second place - Mason Belisle, third place - Maitlyn Mikl. Submitted photo1 / 4
    Pictured are the first grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Elise Andre, second place - Greta Seagren, third place - William Koves. Submitted photo2 / 4
    Pictured are the fourth grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Lucy Measner and third place Nick Carufel. Not pictured is second place winner Josh Albert. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Pictured are the third grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Matthew McGurran, second place - Taelyn Mattren; third place - Agnes Haase. Submitted photo4 / 4

    The Somerset Knights of Columbus sponsored a poster contest for St. Anne Catholic School students in grades 1-4. This year's theme was "The True Meaning of Christmas." Students who received first place will now advance to compete at the Diocesan level of competition.

    Winners include:

    First grade

    • First place - Elise Andre

    • Second place - Greta Seagren

    • Third place - William Koves

    Second grade

    • First place - Liam Plourde

    • Second place - Mason Belisle

    • Third place - Maitlyn Mikl

    Third grade

    • First place - Matthew McGurran

    • Second place - Taelyn Mattren

    • Third place - Agnes Haase

    Fourth grade

    • First place - Lucy Measner

    • Second place - Josh Albert

    • Third place Nick Carufel.

