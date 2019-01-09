Knights of Columbus select St. Anne poster contest winners

Pictured are the second grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Liam Plourde, second place - Mason Belisle, third place - Maitlyn Mikl. Submitted photo 1 / 4

Pictured are the first grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Elise Andre, second place - Greta Seagren, third place - William Koves. Submitted photo 2 / 4

Pictured are the fourth grade winners of the Knights of Columbus poster contest, including: first place - Lucy Measner and third place Nick Carufel. Not pictured is second place winner Josh Albert. Submitted photo 3 / 4