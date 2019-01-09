Knights of Columbus select St. Anne poster contest winners
The Somerset Knights of Columbus sponsored a poster contest for St. Anne Catholic School students in grades 1-4. This year's theme was "The True Meaning of Christmas." Students who received first place will now advance to compete at the Diocesan level of competition.
Winners include:
First grade
• First place - Elise Andre
• Second place - Greta Seagren
• Third place - William Koves
Second grade
• First place - Liam Plourde
• Second place - Mason Belisle
• Third place - Maitlyn Mikl
Third grade
• First place - Matthew McGurran
• Second place - Taelyn Mattren
• Third place - Agnes Haase
Fourth grade
• First place - Lucy Measner
• Second place - Josh Albert
• Third place Nick Carufel.