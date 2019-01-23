NR4K informational meetings scheduled for Jan. 29, Jan. 31

The meetings will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on both Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 31, in the high school large forum room. Topics to be addressed include: site assignment and the registration process, transportation, readiness curriculum and a question and answer session. Site displays and site representatives will be available at the meetings. This is an informational meeting for parents/guardians only.

Your child must be 4 years old by Sept 1, 2019 to participate in NR4K.

Registration forms will be available at these meetings and at the open houses. If you are unable to attend a meeting, registration forms will be available on the New Richmond School District website on Feb. 3.

Registrations are due at the district office by March 1, 2019.

If you would have questions or would like additional information, contact the Paperjack Elementary school office at 715-243-7402.