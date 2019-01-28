NRMS Math Masters, Math Counts teams compete

In the Math Masters team problem solving event, the NRMS team of Christian Roberts, Ben Dittman, Brynn Ellison, Adelle Dittman and Brody Allwood tied for first place. In the fact drills event, NRMS students took second through fourth places, with Gavin Tarras finishing in second, Luke Mews taking third and Ben Dittman and Kayla Mazzola taking fourth. In the individual problem solving event, Alex Modesette tied for fourth place.

The Math Masters team also had success at their competition, with Cal Eckardt taking second place in the geometry individuals event, while Andrew Blattner, Amelia Dittman and Drew Eckert tied for third. In the geometry team event, the team of Andrew Blattner, Cal Eckardt, Amelia Dittman and Shelby Hennlich took first place; while the team of Drew Eckert, Riley Irwin and Brooklyn Green took third place. In the algebra individuals event Nick Jarchow tied for first place, while Katelyn Doerhmann and Rylea Davis tied for second and third place, respectively. In the algebra team event, Andy Johnson, Nick Salmon, Nick Jarchow and Amara Green took third place. Countdown finalist winners included: second place Cal Eckardt, fourth place Nick Jarchow, fifth place Katelyn Doehrmann and eighth place Andrew Blattner.