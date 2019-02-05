SCC MS Students of the Month honorees

Parent(s): Dan and Hilary Eggen

Favorite class: Math and S.T.E.M.

Favorite activities: My favorite activities are drawing, running, eating and playing with friends.

Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

What I want to be when I grow up: Comedian or comic book writer

What I like about school: Lunch, teen night and acting in the plays

Ella Waltz

Parent(s): Hally and Glenn Waltz

Favorite class: Writing and reading

Favorite activities: Painting, crafting basketball, volleyball and petting my cats.

Favorite book: "If This Were A Story"

What I want to be when I grow up: Interior designer

What I like about school: It is fun and you get to see your friends and learn.

Sixth grade

Tadd Posey

Parent(s): Laurie and Travis Posey

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Football, basketball and baseball

Favorite book: "Left Out" by Tim Green

What I want to be when I grow up: A village worker

What I like about school: Math, the people

Brooklynn Pizzi

Parent(s): Janelle and Mike Pizzi

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Painting, crafts and baking

Favorite book: "Bud, Not Buddy"

What I want to be when I grow up: An art teacher

What I like about school: I like doing projects, seeing my friends and learning new things.

Seventh grade

Emma Moore

Parent(s): Dan Moore

Favorite class: Math, science

Favorite activities: Volleyball, painting, DIY, football and soccer.

Favorite book: "How to Disappear" by Sharon Huss Roat

What I want to be when I grow up: Amazing person

What I like about school: I like that all my friends are there. I can be who I am. I like to help out with stuff.

Claire Rohde

Parent(s): Emily and Jason Rohde

Favorite class: All

Favorite activities: C.C. and track

Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

What I want to be when I grow up: Science teacher

What I like about school: Learning, friends and having a good time.

Eighth grade

Tanny Davis

Parent(s): Missy and Eric Davis

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Baseball, football and basketball

Favorite book: "39 Clues"

What I want to be when I grow up: Architect

What I like about school: I like how you get to meet new people every day and how well the teachers interact with me and other kids.

Joselyn Dykes

Parent(s): Mindy and David Dykes

Favorite class: American history

Favorite activities: Watching "The Office," playing volleyball and reading

Favorite book: "It"

What I want to be when I grow up: Movie director

What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and learning about interesting things.