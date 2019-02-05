SCC MS Students of the Month honorees
The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School December Students of the Month.
Fifth grade
Barrett Eggen
Parent(s): Dan and Hilary Eggen
Favorite class: Math and S.T.E.M.
Favorite activities: My favorite activities are drawing, running, eating and playing with friends.
Favorite book: "Harry Potter"
What I want to be when I grow up: Comedian or comic book writer
What I like about school: Lunch, teen night and acting in the plays
Ella Waltz
Parent(s): Hally and Glenn Waltz
Favorite class: Writing and reading
Favorite activities: Painting, crafting basketball, volleyball and petting my cats.
Favorite book: "If This Were A Story"
What I want to be when I grow up: Interior designer
What I like about school: It is fun and you get to see your friends and learn.
Sixth grade
Tadd Posey
Parent(s): Laurie and Travis Posey
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Football, basketball and baseball
Favorite book: "Left Out" by Tim Green
What I want to be when I grow up: A village worker
What I like about school: Math, the people
Brooklynn Pizzi
Parent(s): Janelle and Mike Pizzi
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Painting, crafts and baking
Favorite book: "Bud, Not Buddy"
What I want to be when I grow up: An art teacher
What I like about school: I like doing projects, seeing my friends and learning new things.
Seventh grade
Emma Moore
Parent(s): Dan Moore
Favorite class: Math, science
Favorite activities: Volleyball, painting, DIY, football and soccer.
Favorite book: "How to Disappear" by Sharon Huss Roat
What I want to be when I grow up: Amazing person
What I like about school: I like that all my friends are there. I can be who I am. I like to help out with stuff.
Claire Rohde
Parent(s): Emily and Jason Rohde
Favorite class: All
Favorite activities: C.C. and track
Favorite book: "Harry Potter"
What I want to be when I grow up: Science teacher
What I like about school: Learning, friends and having a good time.
Eighth grade
Tanny Davis
Parent(s): Missy and Eric Davis
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Baseball, football and basketball
Favorite book: "39 Clues"
What I want to be when I grow up: Architect
What I like about school: I like how you get to meet new people every day and how well the teachers interact with me and other kids.
Joselyn Dykes
Parent(s): Mindy and David Dykes
Favorite class: American history
Favorite activities: Watching "The Office," playing volleyball and reading
Favorite book: "It"
What I want to be when I grow up: Movie director
What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and learning about interesting things.