    SCC MS Students of the Month honorees

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Pictured are the December Students of the Month for St. Croix Central Middle School, including: (front, from left) Barrett Eggen, Ella Waltzl; (middle, from left) Tadd Posey, Emma Moore, Brooklynn Pizzi; (back, from left) Claire Rohde, Tanner Davis and Joselyn Dykes. Submitted photo

    The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School December Students of the Month.

    Fifth grade

    Barrett Eggen

    Parent(s): Dan and Hilary Eggen

    Favorite class: Math and S.T.E.M.

    Favorite activities: My favorite activities are drawing, running, eating and playing with friends.

    Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Comedian or comic book writer

    What I like about school: Lunch, teen night and acting in the plays

    Ella Waltz

    Parent(s): Hally and Glenn Waltz

    Favorite class: Writing and reading

    Favorite activities: Painting, crafting basketball, volleyball and petting my cats.

    Favorite book: "If This Were A Story"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Interior designer

    What I like about school: It is fun and you get to see your friends and learn.

    Sixth grade

    Tadd Posey

    Parent(s): Laurie and Travis Posey

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Football, basketball and baseball

    Favorite book: "Left Out" by Tim Green

    What I want to be when I grow up: A village worker

    What I like about school: Math, the people

    Brooklynn Pizzi

    Parent(s): Janelle and Mike Pizzi

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Painting, crafts and baking

    Favorite book: "Bud, Not Buddy"

    What I want to be when I grow up: An art teacher

    What I like about school: I like doing projects, seeing my friends and learning new things.

    Seventh grade

    Emma Moore

    Parent(s): Dan Moore

    Favorite class: Math, science

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, painting, DIY, football and soccer.

    Favorite book: "How to Disappear" by Sharon Huss Roat

    What I want to be when I grow up: Amazing person

    What I like about school: I like that all my friends are there. I can be who I am. I like to help out with stuff.

    Claire Rohde

    Parent(s): Emily and Jason Rohde

    Favorite class: All

    Favorite activities: C.C. and track

    Favorite book: "Harry Potter"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Science teacher

    What I like about school: Learning, friends and having a good time.

    Eighth grade

    Tanny Davis

    Parent(s): Missy and Eric Davis

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Baseball, football and basketball

    Favorite book: "39 Clues"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Architect

    What I like about school: I like how you get to meet new people every day and how well the teachers interact with me and other kids.

    Joselyn Dykes

    Parent(s): Mindy and David Dykes

    Favorite class: American history

    Favorite activities: Watching "The Office," playing volleyball and reading

    Favorite book: "It"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Movie director

    What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and learning about interesting things.

