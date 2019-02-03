First place team members representing Northwest Wisconsin AHEC were WITC-New Richmond ADN students Gina Henton, Cerrita Houston, Sophia Lucas, Kimberly Schadt and Allison Mork.

"These nursing students worked so hard not just with their course load but still took on the task to compete in the healthcare case competition," said Cheryl Moore, WITC-New Richmond associate degree nursing instructor. "It shows not only their dedication to their education, but also to the profession they have chosen to enter. I could not be more proud of them."

The WITC-New Richmond team competed against eight finalist teams chosen from 19 that applied. The teams, made up of students from private and public universities across the state, were given a healthcare case study with a complex situation. The team worked together to come up with an integrated plan that uses interprofessional teamwork to provide a solution and improve patient care. They presented their findings and recommendations for collaboration to a panel of judges made up of leaders from multiple disciplines within Wisconsin's healthcare community on competition day.

"I am so proud of our healthcare case competition students," said Moore. "They challenged each other to look at the big picture of how we deliver healthcare in this country, especially to vulnerable populations. They were successful because they worked so well as a team."

Northwest Wisconsin AHEC recruited and supported the WITC-New Richmond team for the event designed to show students the complexity of the healthcare delivery system and the need for collaboration between different healthcare professionals. Executive Director Brad Gingras guided them through the competition process, reviewed their progress and coached them on their presentation. The students sought out local experts in healthcare as well as doing extensive research to support the program they designed for the competition.