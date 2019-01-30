New Richmond schools closed Thursday, Jan. 31

Due to a rapid warm up in the afternoon hours, the following events will run as scheduled:

• New Richmond Boys Hockey @ Somerset

• New Richmond Girls Basketball (Home) Vs Amery

• New Richmond Freshman Girls Basketball @ St. Croix Central

Other announcements

• The 4K parent information meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31 will still be held at 6:30 p.m. in the high school large forum room.

• The 4K parent information meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29 has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 in the high school large forum room. However, parents are strongly encouraged to attend on Jan. 31.

• 4K open houses will be held as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the 4K sites.

Submitted by New Richmond School District