New Richmond schools closed Thursday, Jan. 31
Due to expected air temperatures reaching -29 degrees with a possible wind-chill of -45 degrees, there will be no school for students on Thursday, Jan.31, 2019. TigerPack will also be closed. The North America Central Bus Company has taken every precaution including cold starts each day this week, but buses are not able to start or run properly at these extreme temperatures.
Due to a rapid warm up in the afternoon hours, the following events will run as scheduled:
• New Richmond Boys Hockey @ Somerset
• New Richmond Girls Basketball (Home) Vs Amery
• New Richmond Freshman Girls Basketball @ St. Croix Central
Other announcements
• The 4K parent information meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31 will still be held at 6:30 p.m. in the high school large forum room.
• The 4K parent information meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29 has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 in the high school large forum room. However, parents are strongly encouraged to attend on Jan. 31.
• 4K open houses will be held as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the 4K sites.
