Competition started at 10 a.m. with elimination rounds followed by alliance rounds and finals. Somerset fielded five teams while River Falls fielded three teams, Waupun and Rice lake fielded two teams each followed by Seymour, Whitehall and North Fond du Lac with one team each.

It was a good day for the home team Spartans.

Three of the four teams to make the finals were from Somerset. Teams 9144b Spartans Blood Rush and 9144a Spartans 1, defeated 9144e Spartan Axle twisters and 1032a Technical Knockout for the championship. Spartan team 9144b also won the skills competition. By the end of the competition Saturday, Somerset had three teams in the top 10 for State in skills with 9144b sitting at fourth, 9144a at sixth, and 9144b at eighth.