Kindergarten info and registration meetings are Feb. 26
The New Richmond kindergarten parent information and registration meetings will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. This year, all elementary schools will be offering online registration for kindergarten. This new process will replace the paper version of registering your child for kindergarten. Parents are required to attend the meeting where your child will be entering school in the fall of 2019.
• Hillside Elementary - 636 E. Richmond Way
• Paperjack Elementary - 1011 E. 11th St.
• Starr Elementary - 967 S Starr Ave.
Items to bring with you:
• Certified copy of birth certificate (child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019). If your child is presently attending a 4K Program in New Richmond it is not necessary to provide a birth certificate.
• Current address and phone numbers for students/guardians/emergency contacts
• Updated health information (including dates and type of updated immunizations in the last year)
If you are unable to attend the meeting or do not plan to send your child to the New Richmond School District please contact your child's school:
• Hillside Elementary - 715-243-1400
• Paperjack Elementary - 715-243-7400
• Starr Elementary - 715-243-7431