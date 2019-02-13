NR school board approves elementary attendance area revision

"This process has typically taken place in our district every four to five years. The district last addressed boundary changes back in February 2013," said District Administrator Patrick Olson.

The reasons the school district gave for revising the attendance areas include:

• The process allows the district to balance out enrollment at each elementary building

• The process is required due to the growth of the city of New Richmond and the town of Richmond

The map of the approved boundary changes can also be seen at newrichmond.k12.wi.us. Click on the link and the document will allow you to zoom in for specific addresses.

For more information or to ask questions, contact the building principal in your attendance boundary.