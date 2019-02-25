Search
    NRMS honors January Students of the Month

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    The New Richmond Middle School eighth grade Students of the Month — including Julia Jansen, Elizabeth Anton, Megan McGinley and Ethan Peterson — were presented with their certificates. Submitted photo1 / 3
    The New Richmond Middle School sixth grade Students of the Month — including Dennis Rock, Kayla Mazzola, Sophia Lauk and Natalie Schmit — were presented with their certificates. Submitted photo2 / 3
    The New Richmond Middle School seventh grade Students of the Month — including Caleb Hyman, Cole Trosen, Claire Harris and Hailey Kamphuis — were presented with their certificates. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Dennis Rock

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Lisa and Randy

    Favorite class: Gym.

    Favorite activities: Sports and video games.

    What I like about school: I get to see all of my friends.

    Kayla Mazzola

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Kristal and David Mazzola

    Favorite class: Science and gym.

    Favorite activities: Drawing, sports and listening to music.

    What I like about school: I like to experience new things and hang out with friends.

    Sophia Lauk

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Jessica Lauk and James Lauk

    Favorite class: Language Arts.

    Favorite activities: Doing plays at the Old Gem Theater.

    What I like about school: Spending time with my friends.

    Natalie Schmit

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Brian and Lisa Schmit

    Favorite class: Social Studies.

    Favorite activities: Volleyball and playing in the snow.

    What I like about school: I am able to learn and socialize with my friends and have fun doing all of this.

    Caleb Hyman

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Rachel and Aaron Hyman

    Favorite class: Gym.

    Favorite activities: Football, baseball and wrestling.

    What I like about school: Sports.

    Cole Trosen

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Chris Trosen and Nicole Trosen

    Favorite class: Algebra and Language Arts.

    Favorite activities: Dance, football, baseball and traveling.

    What I like about school: Homeroom and seeing friends.

    Claire Harris

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Sara and Martin Harris

    Favorite class: Language Arts

    Favorite activities: Piano, tennis, golf, band and student counsel.

    What I like about school: Being with my friends and learning.

    Hailey Kamphuis

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Kristina Kamphuis

    Favorite class: L.A. and gym.

    Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, art and drama.

    What I like about school: Seeing all my friends.

    Julia Jansen

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Brandon Jansen and Angie Jansen.

    Favorite class: Math.

    Favorite activities: Reading.

    What I like about school: Friends and books.

    Elizabeth Anton

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Jason and Melissa

    Favorite class: American History.

    Favorite activities: Sports, reading and drawing.

    What I like about school: Friends and learning new things.

    Megan McGinley

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s: Rhonda and John McGinley.

    Favorite class: Lit and math.

    Favorite activities: Swimming and reading.

    What I like about school: Being able to see my friends every day.

    Ethan Peterson

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Katie Peterson

    Favorite class: Orchestra.

    Favorite activities: Baseball and reading.

    What I like about school: Math and reading.

