NRMS honors January Students of the Month

What I like about school: I get to see all of my friends.

Kayla Mazzola

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Kristal and David Mazzola

Favorite class: Science and gym.

Favorite activities: Drawing, sports and listening to music.

What I like about school: I like to experience new things and hang out with friends.

Sophia Lauk

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Jessica Lauk and James Lauk

Favorite class: Language Arts.

Favorite activities: Doing plays at the Old Gem Theater.

What I like about school: Spending time with my friends.

Natalie Schmit

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Brian and Lisa Schmit

Favorite class: Social Studies.

Favorite activities: Volleyball and playing in the snow.

What I like about school: I am able to learn and socialize with my friends and have fun doing all of this.

Caleb Hyman

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Rachel and Aaron Hyman

Favorite class: Gym.

Favorite activities: Football, baseball and wrestling.

What I like about school: Sports.

Cole Trosen

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Chris Trosen and Nicole Trosen

Favorite class: Algebra and Language Arts.

Favorite activities: Dance, football, baseball and traveling.

What I like about school: Homeroom and seeing friends.

Claire Harris

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Sara and Martin Harris

Favorite class: Language Arts

Favorite activities: Piano, tennis, golf, band and student counsel.

What I like about school: Being with my friends and learning.

Hailey Kamphuis

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Kristina Kamphuis

Favorite class: L.A. and gym.

Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, art and drama.

What I like about school: Seeing all my friends.

Julia Jansen

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Brandon Jansen and Angie Jansen.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite activities: Reading.

What I like about school: Friends and books.

Elizabeth Anton

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Jason and Melissa

Favorite class: American History.

Favorite activities: Sports, reading and drawing.

What I like about school: Friends and learning new things.

Megan McGinley

Grade: 8

Parent(s: Rhonda and John McGinley.

Favorite class: Lit and math.

Favorite activities: Swimming and reading.

What I like about school: Being able to see my friends every day.

Ethan Peterson

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Katie Peterson

Favorite class: Orchestra.

Favorite activities: Baseball and reading.

What I like about school: Math and reading.