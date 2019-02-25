NRMS honors January Students of the Month
Dennis Rock
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Lisa and Randy
Favorite class: Gym.
Favorite activities: Sports and video games.
What I like about school: I get to see all of my friends.
Kayla Mazzola
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Kristal and David Mazzola
Favorite class: Science and gym.
Favorite activities: Drawing, sports and listening to music.
What I like about school: I like to experience new things and hang out with friends.
Sophia Lauk
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Jessica Lauk and James Lauk
Favorite class: Language Arts.
Favorite activities: Doing plays at the Old Gem Theater.
What I like about school: Spending time with my friends.
Natalie Schmit
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Brian and Lisa Schmit
Favorite class: Social Studies.
Favorite activities: Volleyball and playing in the snow.
What I like about school: I am able to learn and socialize with my friends and have fun doing all of this.
Caleb Hyman
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Rachel and Aaron Hyman
Favorite class: Gym.
Favorite activities: Football, baseball and wrestling.
What I like about school: Sports.
Cole Trosen
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Chris Trosen and Nicole Trosen
Favorite class: Algebra and Language Arts.
Favorite activities: Dance, football, baseball and traveling.
What I like about school: Homeroom and seeing friends.
Claire Harris
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Sara and Martin Harris
Favorite class: Language Arts
Favorite activities: Piano, tennis, golf, band and student counsel.
What I like about school: Being with my friends and learning.
Hailey Kamphuis
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Kristina Kamphuis
Favorite class: L.A. and gym.
Favorite activities: Basketball, volleyball, art and drama.
What I like about school: Seeing all my friends.
Julia Jansen
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Brandon Jansen and Angie Jansen.
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite activities: Reading.
What I like about school: Friends and books.
Elizabeth Anton
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Jason and Melissa
Favorite class: American History.
Favorite activities: Sports, reading and drawing.
What I like about school: Friends and learning new things.
Megan McGinley
Grade: 8
Parent(s: Rhonda and John McGinley.
Favorite class: Lit and math.
Favorite activities: Swimming and reading.
What I like about school: Being able to see my friends every day.
Ethan Peterson
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Katie Peterson
Favorite class: Orchestra.
Favorite activities: Baseball and reading.
What I like about school: Math and reading.