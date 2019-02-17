NRHS Science Olympiad team competes at UWRF Border Battle

"Our team had a strong performance lead by our medalists. Overall, we have a strong team that enjoys competing with each other," said coach Terrence Neumann.

The team had three first place finishes, with Jacob Crowson and Katie Marano taking first in Fossils; Dessa Garrett and Sam LaPean taking first place in Geocaching; and Merrick Scholz and Tyler Sippl taking first place in Amazing Mechatronics. NRHS took second place in Chemistry Lab (Kadie Steiner and Merrick Scholz); Circuit Lab (Jacob Medchill and Kadie Steiner) and Write It, Do It (Sophie Fuchs and Emily Fuchs). The team also finished in third place in Code Analysis (Merrick Scholz and Tyler Sippl) and Sounds of Music (Jacob Medchill and Tyler Sippl).