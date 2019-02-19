Three NRMS teams compete at Regional Future City Competition

Participants competed in numerous rounds of competition: Virtual City Simulation, Essay, City Model and Presentation and special categories.

Out of 48 teams, NRMS's "Everything Is Not Okay" team placed 32nd, "DAGLB" placed 25th and "GRECK" placed 16th.

Congratulations to team GRECK, which included Gracie Gray, Kira Schulze, Elva Crist, Carly Rodriguez and Reagan Sledd. They won the special award for "Engineering Excellence!"