Three NRMS teams compete at Regional Future City Competition
The New Richmond Middle School recently competed in the Regional Future City Competition held at Dakota County Technical College. Future City is a project-based learning program where students imagine, research, design and build cities of the future.
Participants competed in numerous rounds of competition: Virtual City Simulation, Essay, City Model and Presentation and special categories.
Out of 48 teams, NRMS's "Everything Is Not Okay" team placed 32nd, "DAGLB" placed 25th and "GRECK" placed 16th.
Congratulations to team GRECK, which included Gracie Gray, Kira Schulze, Elva Crist, Carly Rodriguez and Reagan Sledd. They won the special award for "Engineering Excellence!"