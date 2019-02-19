Search
    Three NRMS teams compete at Regional Future City Competition

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Team GRECK finished in 16th place and also won the special award for “Engineering Excellence.” The team is made up of: Kira Schulze, Carly Rodriguez, Elva Crist, Gracie Gray and Reagan Sledd. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Pictured is team DAGLB, which includes: Bode Gabriel, Andrew Blattner, Drew Eckert, Luke Stuedemann and Gavin Massey. The team took 25th place out of 48 teams. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Pictured is team EINOK, including Will Brinkman, Mason Hughes and Jacob DeGear. The team placed 32nd out of 48 teams. Submitted photo3 / 3

    The New Richmond Middle School recently competed in the Regional Future City Competition held at Dakota County Technical College. Future City is a project-based learning program where students imagine, research, design and build cities of the future.

    Participants competed in numerous rounds of competition: Virtual City Simulation, Essay, City Model and Presentation and special categories.

    Out of 48 teams, NRMS's "Everything Is Not Okay" team placed 32nd, "DAGLB" placed 25th and "GRECK" placed 16th.

    Congratulations to team GRECK, which included Gracie Gray, Kira Schulze, Elva Crist, Carly Rodriguez and Reagan Sledd. They won the special award for "Engineering Excellence!"

