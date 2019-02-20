WITC named a 2019 Military Friendly School

"We sincerely appreciate the sacrifices veterans have made," said WITC president Dr. John Will. "It's our privilege to make sure we're doing our part to help them pursue their educational goals."

As part of WITC's efforts to provide valuable assistance to veterans, the technical college now has a veteran student advocate available at the New Richmond and Rice Lake campuses. The veteran student advocate is available to help veterans navigate the college experience each step of the way. Support includes finding the right program fit, navigating the application and enrollment process, providing academic and non-academic support and assisting in accessing benefits or obtaining credit for prior training and experience in the military.

"Students who are veterans and current or prior service members deserve a different kind of support than other students," said Stephanie Smith, veteran student advocate. "They have more hoops to jump through to access education benefits they might be entitled to, they have more life experiences that might make it harder to relate to their fellow students, and they might still be dealing with physical and psychological effects of deployment."

To learn more about the services available to veterans at WITC, visit witc.edu/veterans.