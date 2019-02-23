NRHS Showcase shaping up to be exciting night

"We have a lot of local people that have unique stories to share with the students. We have 18 career fair participants, from small businesses to larger community businesses. We will have a lot of opportunities that students can interact with to look at what they can do after high school," Neumann said. "That can include everything from where to go to college to what they can do in the community. We are getting to a point where a lot of our local businesses want to be involved with this kind of an event so they can recruit our students and keep them in the area."

The Showcase, which is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, will feature 17 colleges — including Wisconsin Indianhead and Chippewa Valley technical colleges and several Wisconsin state colleges — and 15 speakers who will give 30-minute presentations about different career paths and how they got to where they are today. The Showcase will also include booths for local businesses to show what they do and possible career paths, as well as a career fair. The career fair will include representatives from local law offices, a local photographer, surgeons, veterinarians, dentists and First National Community Bank.

"The event will also feature cupcakes made by our students, which is a good way to showcase what our students are doing," Neumann said. "Each department will have activities going on within their area, showcasing what their students do in terms of what is happening in their classes. A lot of student projects will be showcased and highlighted to show what each department entails."

The science department will have demonstrations of scientific principles, while the woods and metal shops and the agriscience classroom, will be open for tours.

"We will also have a 20-minute video made by the video production class that will highlight the school, the different amenities and spaces we have available," Neumann said. "We expect there to be a lot of people there this year, especially with the increased attention to the other areas of the school and the students."

The event was previously known as the NRHS S.T.E.M. Night, but agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola said the event needed to be revamped because more and more departments and groups around the school wanted to take part, so it was no longer just a S.T.E.M. event.

"Now it is showcasing the whole kit and kaboodle of our curriculum. Our mission for the event has stayed the same, which is to get community members and parents into the buildings to see what our kids are up to. But it is also to act as a way to allow parents and students to see what happens in different courses throughout the high school," Sauvola said.