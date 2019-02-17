St. Mary to hold Mardi Gras fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 23

Grab your favorite football, St. Mary's Saints or New Richmond Tigers jersey and join the Mardi Gras Committee for a night of "Fan-tastic Fun." This annual event celebrates St. Mary School, which has been a part of the community since 1891 and is the only parochial school in New Richmond. The Mardi Gras serves as the school's largest fundraiser.

The night will feature a live auction offering Minnesota Wild tickets, free tuition for a year, or a tailgating package, as well as the annual dessert auction — with the help of MC John Jarchow — and bids on silent auction items.

Dave Deville Entertainment will DJ the event so you can dance the night away in the "Stadium Setting" and stay for the late night nacho bar.

R & D Catering will serve a buffet featuring pulled pork, baby red potatoes and chicken wings with all the fixings, as well as a vegetarian or gluten free option.

Tickets are $40 per person, which includes dinner and music as well as the live and silent auction. Save some cash for the auctions by purchasing a full table of eight for $250 or join the event after dinner for music and the auctions for $10 per person. Seating for dinner is limited so reserve your tickets today.

Call St. Mary School at 715-246-2469 or email stmary@stmarysschool.com for further information and reservations.