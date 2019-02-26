NRMS Forensics team finishes season
The New Richmond Middle School Forensics team finally finished up its season after many weather delays, but not surprisingly, the talented group finished strong. Students earned first and second place ribbons in all categories at all meets this season.
This year's team was made up of: Lily Tesar, Demonstration-Marbleized Paper, sixth grade; Ericka Martinson, Poetry-Shel Silverstein Poems, sixth grade; Lydia Stowers, Poetry-To This Day, seventh grade; Vivian Roberts, Poetry-Sports Poems, eighth grade; Max Steiner, Prose-The Big Chill, eighth grade; Abby Sauvola, Nora Harris and Katelyn Doehrmann, Group Interpretation-The Ugly Princess, seventh grade; Soley Crist (eighth grade) and Elva Crist sixth grade, Group Interpretation-The Mushroom Boy; Sydney Schradle, Lily Burmood and Amelia Mehls, Group Interpretation-Sleeping Ugly, sixth grade; and Ruby Roberts, Storytelling-Little Red Riding Hood, sixth grade.