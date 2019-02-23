WITC students win at Professional Ag Student competition

In the Ag Mechanic Service Technician Award (AMSTA) portion, students showed their skills on agriculture equipment diagnostic stations. WITC students took the top three places in the individual awards. Brad Mounce (Boyceville) placed first, Trystan Jansen (Hudson) placed second and Willie Lehman (St. Croix Falls) placed third. Students also placed in the AMSTA team awards with Brad Mounce and Trystan Jansen placing first, Willie Lehman and Blake Fouks (Clear Lake) placing third, and Max Lindquist (Siren) and Andrew Haase (Osceola) placing sixth.

WITC took third place in the college bowl competition. Questions covered extensive ag-related topics from animal science, agronomy, finance, mechanics, precision, soils and more. The team included Joe Obermueller (Glenwood City), Tayler Elwood (Amery), Lehman, Mounce and Jansen. Lehman also took first place in the Employment Interviewing individual competition.

During the fall conference, election of Wisconsin State PAS officers took place. First year WITC Ag Power student, Zach Haase (Glenwood City) is now serving as the 2018-2019 PAS President.

WITC-New Richmond's Agriculture Power and Equipment Technician program is a two-year technical diploma exclusive to this area and campus. Agricultural equipment becomes more complex, precise,and expensive so it becomes more difficult for individuals to repair their own equipment. This program prepares students to pursue careers as technicians at farm implement dealerships, repair shops, businesses that use farm equipment or diesel engines, or to work on their own equipment. This program stresses practical hands-on experience in the shop in their study of diesel engines, drivetrains, electrical systems, hydraulics and more.