Somerset JK registration set for March 7

The Somerset School District will hold its junior kindergarten registration for the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday, March 7. To attend junior kindergarten next fall your child must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2019 and a resident of Somerset School District. If you have not received a letter from the school regarding registration you may not be on the district's list. Call Lisa Hohler at Somerset Elementary at 715-247-4848, extension 600 for information and an appointment.