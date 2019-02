February is “Heart Month” and in an effort to raise funds for the American Heart Association, students at St. Anne Catholic School were challenged, by grade level, to fill their class “Heart Bucket.” The students raised $704.45, with the second and fourth grade homerooms going “over the top” with their contributions. The students enjoyed “Valentine Colors Dress Day” on Thursday, Feb. 14, as part of the challenge. Submitted photo

February is "Heart Month" and in an effort to raise funds for the American Heart Association, students at St. Anne Catholic School were challenged, by grade level, to fill their class "Heart Bucket." The students raised $704.45, with the second and fourth grade homerooms going "over the top" with their contributions. The students enjoyed "Valentine Colors Dress Day" on Thursday, Feb. 14, as part of the challenge. Submitted photo