Hard work pays off for top NRHS academic students

Valedictorian Grace Burns knew since she was in sixth grade that she wanted to push herself to do the best she could, while Salutatorian Mykenzie Patten did her work, and then some, on her way to being one of the top students in her class.

Valedictorian: Grace Burns

For Burns, her drive to be valedictorian started in sixth grade.

"Right from the get go, I was always pushing myself in my classes, honestly, just because if felt good to me. I got on the honor roll every quarter throughout middle school, so I was already used to achieving and pushing myself. I would push myself and just hope for good grades," Burns said. "So when I got to high school, I knew I wanted to keep that up as much as I could. I didn't kill myself over it and knew it would be okay if I didn't get it. It just kept working out. Once I got closer to senior year, I knew I couldn't break the streak, so I kept pushing myself to get good grades."

One hiccup on Burns' path to becoming valedictorian was the year she spent as a foriegn exchange student in Belgium as a junior.

"I had been told it would ruin my chances of being valedictorian, even if I had a 4.0 since I had technically transferred out of the district and then back in. I was prepared to not be valedictorian, but it turned out I still could. That was kind of a surprise," Burns said. "Even if I hadn't gotten to be valedictorian, I feel like the experience was worth way more than a title."

Although she isn't sure yet where she will attend college next fall, Burns is leaning toward George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where would study international affairs.

"I was drawn to that subject because there wasn't really a subject in high school that I really loved. I was just always interested in reading the political news and seeing what the government was doing and what they could do. I guess that really intrigues me," Burns said. "And being able to travel abroad and have that experience where I can learn more about different cultures really appealed to me. I'm hoping I'll like it, but I think it will be where I'd enjoy life the most.

"I see myself working in some sort of government position. My dream job would be to work in an embassy, but I don't know if that will happen."

One thing Burns is looking forward to the most about college is having more freedom.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to take more classes that interest me when I get to college. I'm also excited to have more independence and meeting people from all over instead of just your own town," Burns said.

Of all of her classes throughout her high school career, Burns said she probably enjoyed AP Micro and Macro Economics the most, while her favorite teacher was English teacher Susan Bull. During her time at NRHS, Burns was part of National Honor Society — where she was secretary this year — as well as Key Club. She was also a mentor to other high school students and tutored second grade students at Hillside Elementary.

"I think I got a really good education here and I think the teachers were very excited to help me succeed. They encouraged me to succeed and cared about me as a person," Burns said. "I'll remember my friends and classes the most, I think. I think I'll remember the little things about high school, like a specific class with people I enjoyed being around, when I look back on my time here."

Salutatorian: Mykenzie Patten

Being named salutatorian of the 2019 class was a surprise for Patten, but she knew the grades throughout her career at NRHS put her in a good position to be one of the top academic students.

"I've always had good grades, but I'd never really thought about it. Finishing as Salutatorian was something that just happened. It wasn't really something I had expected. I just showed up and did my work. I just did what the teachers asked me to, and probably did a little bit more than they asked me to," Patten said. "School was pretty easy for me, but I still put in a good amount of work."

Patten plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire next fall to study radiography.

"I'm just really interested in bones. I had to go in to get an X-ray one summer and I thought that was really cool. I feel like my anatomy class, as well as the health occupations class I'm taking, will be really helpful to me when I get to college. I'm also taking a nursing assistant class so I can get involved in the health field," Patten said. "I see myself working at a hospital around here in radiology."

Some of Patten's favorite classes throughout high school were anatomy and calculus, while two of her favorite teachers were math teacher Trisha Moberg and English teacher Stephanie Karno.

"I really liked math in high school. I really liked going to school here, especially since all the teachers have been really helpful and want us to succeed."

Patten also took part in hockey and volleyball.

"We were very successful in hockey this year, which has been great. I'm also a Student to Student mentor, which helped me to get to know other students in classes under me," Patten said.

Of all the things college has to offer, Patten is the most excited about the freedom and being able to take a more direct path to her future by taking courses that will put her one step farther down her career path.