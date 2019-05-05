Top of the class: SCC Class of 2019

Kenzi Emery

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "I've always been able to keep my grades up, so it has always been something I've known that if you have a 4.0 you are going towards valedictorian. It was something I've seen coming for a long time. It is a good accomplishment."

Post-high school plans: Attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to study statistics and actuarial science

Dream job/career: Emery is unsure what she wants to do after college, but wants to see what opportunities her major and college open up.

High school memories: Emery enjoyed choir and theater and was in cheerleading for three years. Some of her favorite memories came from being part of the cast for drama productions.

Favorite class/teacher: Math classes and physics class; Mr. Turpin, Mr. Kimberly and Miss Arnold

Extracurriculars: Roberts Royal Ambassadors, Youth Exchange program in Switzerland. "After staying with the families I spent two weeks at a youth hostel with 22 other people and I was the only one from the U.S. Meeting all those people opened up a lot of things for me."

Hannah Schwechler

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "Being valedictorian has always been in the back of my mind. I've always had a lot of pride in my grades and I held myself to the standard of doing the best that I can. It just helps that I got rewarded for doing the best that I could. My brother was the valedictorian two years ago, so that was kind of cool to keep that going."

Post-high school plans: Attend the University of Wyoming to major in chemistry.

Dream job/career: "I've always wanted to work in a lab setting doing research. I might even go into pharmacy school and do something in that area. Maybe something in biochemistry."

High school memories: "I always had a lot of fun going to state football games. And just football games in general since it was fun to be with my friends and cheer on the team. It was something I looked forward to each week. I also really liked homecoming and prom."

Favorite class/teacher: Anatomy and physiology or chemistry; Mrs. Hinzman

Extracurriculars: JV volleyball for the first two years of high school, junior year on the varsity girls golf team, and National Honor Society, Students Offer Support and Science Olympiad team.

Marianna Buckel

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "My sister was salutatorian in 2015, so I was hoping to go for the top honors. I was definitely going for it, so I wasn't super surprised, since I'd say I worked for what I got."

Post-high school plans: Either the University of St. Thomas, Westminster College in Utah or the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Plans to major in biology.

Dream job/career: "Career wise, I am hoping to go pre-dentistry or possibly forensic science. If I chose to go with dentistry, I'd hope to at least be certified in a couple states and move around. If I decide on forensic science, I'd hope to work in D.C. if I were to go big time with that."

High school memories: "Some of my best memories would be going down to state with groups like Science Olympiad. One of my other favorite memories was playing in the volleyball sectional finals. We lost, but that was one of the best games I can remember."

Favorite class/teacher: AP Biology/ AP Environmental Science; Mrs. Hinzman, Mr. Turpin and Mrs. Wolf

Extracurriculars: Buckel was involved in several clubs throughout high school, but Science Olympiad was one of her highlights and favorite clubs to join. Was also involved in volleyball.

Samuel Malecek

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "I definitely worked for it all these four years. It was on my mind a lot. It was definitely a challenge to get there. It wasn't easy to maintain the 4.0, but I'm glad I was able to work through it."

Post-high school plans: Attending the University of St. Thomas. Currently undecided, but thinking about majoring in something business while also trying to get into the business side of the entertainment industry.

Dream job/career: Standup comedian or actor. But ideally, Malecek would like to have a job working at a theater. "If I could be one thing, it would probably be a standup comedian, or an actor."

High school memories: Skit night, homecoming, the teachers, sporting events - specifically the student section, prom and all the student activities throughout high school. "When you look back, it isn't really about the classes you were in. It is about the friends you had and the things you did with them and your classmates."

Favorite class/teacher: "How to make almost anything" class; Mrs. Hinzman

Extracurriculars: FBLA, Students Offering Support, National Honor Society, drama department

Olivia Wasley

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "I always wanted to get straight A's, but my sophomore year, I was still at a 4.0 so I really wanted to try and push through."

Post-high school plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse to major in microbiology, as well as going pre-med. "I like viruses and working with hospitals. I work as a CNA. I got into being a CNA because I knew I wanted to go into health care, so I knew that was a good first step. Then I figured I wanted to be more than a nurse."

Dream job/career: Dermatologist or pediatrician

High school memories: Powderpuff football and homecoming

Favorite class/teacher: Biology; Mrs. Wolf and Mrs. Hinzman

Extracurriculars: Part of the varsity basketball and softball teams, National Honor Society, Students Offering Support, Youth in Government, Science Olympiad.

Sam Deno

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "I was mostly just trying to get the best grades I could. Eventually, I was still getting a 4.0, so I wanted to try to keep that and in doing that I ended up being valedictorian."

Post-high school plans: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse. Undecided on her major. "I'm thinking about going into pre-law, but I'm mostly trying to take some different classes and see what I like."

Dream job/career: "I really have no idea what I'd want to do after college or what my dream job would be."

High school memories: "I'll remember homecoming and being at the state football games the most about high school. We went to the Wisconsin Dells for softball and that was really fun. We also had a class project where we went camping on a friend's porch. That was fun."

Favorite class/teacher: Anatomy and physiology and the teams sports gym class; Mrs. Hinzman and Mrs. Wolf.

Extracurriculars: Part of both the softball and cross country teams, as well as Students Offering Support, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Youth in Government.

Austin Kopacz

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "I wouldn't say that I was just trying for valedictorian, I was more so trying for the 4.0, getting good grades and getting an A in every class. That was more of the focus for me and this is just kind of a reward that came from that."

Post-high school plans: University of Wisconsin - La Crosse. Major in microbiology with a pre-med focus. Will also play football at the university.

Dream job/career: "I see myself as a physician, that's what I'm looking at right now. If I can get into med-school and pass, and be a physician, that would be a dream come true. I'm thinking about pediatrics and working with children. It would be nice to help those kids and do those types of things."

High school memories: "Since sports took us pretty far, I would say being part of the state championship games will be something I will always remember. Being part of the state championships for track, and getting on the podium, will also be one of my favorite memories. That was amazing."

Favorite class/teacher: Physics; Mr. Turpin and Mr. Kimberly

Extracurriculars: Football, basketball, track and field, NHS, SOS.

Claire Frankiewicz

Thoughts on being valedictorian: "My mom was salutatorian in high school, so I thought it would be cool to be top of the class like she was. My class is so competitive, which is pretty obvious since we have eight valedictorians, but we all kind of push each other to be better. So that's why I feel like it was good that we had a competitive class and an intelligent class."

Post-high school plans: Attending Edgewood College in Madison. Will play basketball. Undecided as far as her major goes. Thinking about majoring in something in the health science field because she likes science. But she also might look at more of the business side.

Dream job/career: "Although I'm not sure what I will do with my life just yet, I think a dream job would be to a photographer for National Geographic and travel. I think that would be so fun since I think traveling is so awesome."

High school memories: "I liked being involved in a lot of organizations. I was involved in quite a few. I don't even know the number. I think it is fun to be involved, since you get to meet new people and be around different people."

Favorite class/teacher: Algebra II and team sports; Mrs. Wolf and Mr. Kimberly

Extracurriculars: Basketball, volleyball, FBLA, Science Olympiad, Girl Scouts - received the Gold Award