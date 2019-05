NRHS Forensics team finishes season at state festival

"I am so proud of their effort and dedication!" said team coach Lizabeth Kilibarda.

Students earning honors at the state festival include:

• Ellie Wacker, Critic's Choice (Gold) in Farrago

• Kadie Steiner, David Postma, and Cameron Berhow, Critic's Choice (Gold) in Play Acting.*

• Izzy Dyg, All State (Silver) in Demonstration*

• Jaida Benish and Jennifer Graham, All State (Silver) in Group Interpretation

• Liz Counter and Norah Lynch, All State (Silver) in Group Interpretation

• Andrew Kilibarda, All State (Silver) in Prose*

• Maria Berg, All State (Silver) in Prose

• Tyler Sippl, Finalist (Bronze) in Informative Speech*

• Will Chrisco, Finalist (Bronze) in Poetry

• Danica Kilibarda, Finalist (Bronze) in Prose*

• Brendan McNitt, Achievement (Sm. Bronze) in Moments in History*

(* indicates an original piece)