    NRHS announces 2019 prom court

    By Jordan Willi Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Submitted photo

    The 2019 New Richmond High School Prom Court includes: Jack Bau, Emily Montreal, Tanner Gaede, Mallory Ballard, Trevor Hildebrandt, Amanda Johnson, Talon Seckora and Lauren Smith. This year’s junior royalty (not pictured) are Owen Link and Avery Huber. The grand march will start at 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Coronation of the king and queen will take place following the grand march. Students will then board the Avalon in Stillwater by 8:30 p.m. and cruise the river from 9 p.m.-midnight. This year’s theme is “Enchanted Forest,” and grand march tickets are on sale during lunch the week of April 29-May 3.

