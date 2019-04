St. Croix Central High School recently announced its 2019 prom court, which includes: (front, from left) Marion Fischer, Ashlyn Fry, Grace Hanson, Angelica Olson, Kolbi Juen; (back, from left) Logan Johnson, Trevor Kopacz, Thorin Berg, Scott Mousel and Ollie Olsen. This year’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, with the grand march starting at 7 p.m. and the dance to follow. This year’s theme is “A Night Under the Stars.” Submitted photo