No more class ranks: SHS switches to laude system

"The laude system allows us to recognize and encourage students to take appropriate courses that will better prepare them for the future. This is a points-based system that gets combined with a student's GPA under our normal grading scale," said high school principal Shannon Donnelly. "This system will reward students for taking designated honors classes and earn the student one honor point (per semester). Students must successfully complete the course to earn the honor point. They also must maintain a 3.4 cumulative GPA. Under this system students taking AP/PLTW courses earn one honor point per semester for each course taken."

This year's graduation ceremony is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

According to Donnelly, the laude system began in 2016, but the district had to implement the new system without an abrupt shift for students and staff.

"We didn't want to start the laude system and drop the val and sal in the same year. We had students who entered high school with a goal to be No. 1 or No. 2 and we wanted to keep that dream alive for them," Donnelly said. "We talked to many different districts who have both systems to see what made sense for our school. The new system was presented and explained many times to the school board to get their approval and for them to be knowledgeable about why this change was happening."

In addition to not having a valedictorian and salutatorian, the change means that class rank is not routinely provided to colleges for admission purposes, and transcripts will report a student's cumulative GPA with an accompanying laude point score and distinction. In order to make sure colleges understand how the district's laude system works, a cover letter will be provided to colleges with an explanation, Donnelly said.

"Class rank is not an accurate representation of student success in high school, especially not for how students compare to others. Each year grades have different levels of achievement. Some grades are filled with high achievers with excellent GPAs, and others with less high achievers. The same student in two different grades could have an extremely different class rank even though they earned the same grades as a student in a different class," Donnelly said.

With some classes being harder than others, such as AP courses, a student's GPA can't be accurately compared to a student who only takes entry level classes, Donnelly said. Adding weighted grades does not solve this problem, according to Donnelly, because it encourages high achieving students to take weighted courses in order to boost their GPA instead of exploring specialized non-AP classes that could benefit their future careers.

"Most importantly, students' academic futures would not be hurt by having no class rank. At one time, colleges may have considered class rank to be an important admission consideration. Colleges are now increasingly recognizing that many high schools are no longer using class rank, and most do not consider it to be a significant factor," Donnelly said. "Teachers have reported being able to have really strong conversations with students about their educational path that can revolve around taking classes of interest and passion versus solely around 'classes that will earn them an A.'"

For students, the change to the new system has taken some getting used to and has led to many conversations with teachers and staff members about the "why" behind the change. Many students, Donnelly said, have said they aren't feeling as stressed about chasing points to boost their GPA as they have in the past.

"We believe that the laude system is a fairer system and allows for the recognition of a wider range of students. No longer are we having conversations only about what classes students can and should take to get the 'best grades.' Rather, we want to engage students in conversations about what classes to take that reflect their college or career path after SHS," Donnelly said.

This year's graduation ceremony will look much the same as it has in the past; this year's student speakers will be voted on by the graduating class. Ben Schmidt will speak at Senior Memory Night — Ben Schmidt — and Kaylee Erickson will speak at graduation. In addition, students will be recognized as Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Cum Laude and will receive colored cords, in addition to medals, which will be worn at graduation.

"We also hold a Celebration of Excellence dinner for students who achieve Summa Cum Laude status. They attend the dinner with their parents and bring an adult that has had a positive impact on them and their educational success," Donnelly said. "Colleges accept the laude system. While many colleges consider class rank when available, it is not held against the student if their school does not have one. Without the indicator of rank, admissions officers will have to look closer at applicants and consider the following: rigor of curriculum, test scores, recommendations, high school record, talents and activities, mitigating factors and personal essays."

The next step in the process of making a full change, according to Donnelly, is to have a discussion with staff about the current "weighted grading" system, which is in direct contrast to the laude system's philosophy.

"Most high schools that have moved to the laude system also abandon weighted grades as that practice allows students to 'double dip.' Also, many colleges upon reviewing transcripts un-weight grades to level the playing field for all students," Donnelly said.