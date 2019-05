NRMS honors April Students of the Month

What I like about school: Learning and the teachers

Ben Skramstad

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Teri

Favorite class: Social studies, lit

Favorite activities: Fishing, reading, running

What I like about school: The atmosphere, the activities that you can participate in

Hayden Halstead

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Ciara and Adam Halstead

Favorite class: Art, Lit

Favorite activities: Band, reading

What I like about school: Friendly teachers, friends

Addison Solsrud

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Anne Lovstad, Ryan Solsrud

Favorite class: Language arts

Favorite activities: Drawing, playing with dog

What I like about school: Friends, teachers, going to the library

Ava Botz

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Joe

Favorite class: Geography

Favorite activities: Gymnastics, hiking, swimming

What I like about school: My teachers, band

Braden Salmon

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Amanda and Shawn Salmon

Favorite class: Geography

Favorite activities: Fishing, camping, soccer, hiking

What I like about school: Learning about history

Brenda Lee Hernandez Flores

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Sadie Hernandez Flores, Gregory Hernandez Flores

Favorite class: Language arts, literature

Favorite activities: Marching band, swimming

What I like about school: Being around my friends, learning

Lily Brinkman

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Jennifer and Barry Brinkman

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Tennis

What I like about school: Science labs

Olivia Beauvais

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Shanna & Casey Beauvais

Favorite class: lit

Favorite activities: Hunting and dance, horseback riding

What I like about school: Friends

Lydia Melby

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Christine Melby, Kevin Melby

Favorite class: Lit

Favorite activities: Shop, dance, hangout with friends

What I like about school: My friends and choir

Maddie Fisher

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Monique Santa & Chad Walker

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Hanging with friends, shopping, volleyball, singing

What I like about school: Seeing friends and learning new things, also choir

Sydney Link

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Meg Wagner, Steven Link, Rachael Gilmer

Favorite class: Lit

Favorite activities: Playing uke, guitar, being a wimp over Resident Evil

What I like about school: My teachers are supportive

Jay Lindloff

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Chris, Karen Lindloff

Favorite class: I really don't have a favorite, they are all special in their own way

Favorite activities: Art

What I like about school: I like everything about school, especially the teachers. I also want to

thank them for all they do in my life.