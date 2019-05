The St. Croix Central Prom King and Queen were Thorin Berg and Kolbi Juen, respectively. The pair were crowned during the prom grand march on Saturday, May 4, in the high school auditorium. The 2019 prom court also included Marion Fischer, Ashlyn Fry, Grace Hanson, Angelica Olson, Logan Johnson, Trevor Kopacz, Scott Mousel and Ollie Olsen. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia

St. Croix Central High School held its 2019 Prom and Grand March on Saturday, May 4. The Grand March took place in the high school auditorium, with the dance following the grand march. This year's prom theme was "A Night Under the Stars."

