Enchanted forest casts a spell on NRHS

The 2019 New Richmond High School Prom Court (back, from left): Tanner Gaede, Trevor Hildebrandt, Talon Seckora, King Jack Bau, Queen Lauren Smith, Amanda Johnson, Mallory Ballard, Emily Montreal; (front) Junior Royalty: Owen Link and Avery Huber. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia. 1 / 19

Apparently, being crowned NRHS Prom King has not set in yet for Jack Bau. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 19

Prince Admasu made a solo runway appearance during the NRHS Grand March Saturday, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 19

Lucky girl Maggie Marx shared the spotlight with Anthony Belmont and Parker Keilen during the NRHS Prom Grand March Saturday, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 19

What are the chances, same fabric, two dresses, same photo? Nobody really cared. It’s Prom! Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 19

You can detect a little post-grand march relief in these four smiles as post prom was gifted with great weather Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 19

A not so traditional accoutrement of prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 19

The glamour continued onstage long after the NRHS Grand March concluded Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 19

According to Emcee Erickson, Nick Anderson was “out punting his coverage,” escorted by Madeline Kraft and Rachel Gust. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 19

Crutches could not deter Bethany Beseman from laying a smooch on her escort Ethan Rutledge during the NRHS Grand March Saturday afternoon, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 19

Mikayla Ennis puts the finishing touches on her escort Caden Wayne before the start of the grand march Saturday afternoon at the New Richmond High School Prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 19

Talon Seckora gave Maggie Bau a twirl in the spotlight during the NRHS Prom Grand March on Saturday afternoon, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 19

New Richmond Prom Junior Royalty, kindergartners Owen Link and Avery Huber look like they might make it back to this stage someday. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 19

Jade Bergert arranged for some of her dress to accessorize her escort Erik Moberg’s necktie. Peeking over his shoulder is a photobomber. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 19

There always has to be the one guy who lays out for the shot. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 19

Demetrius Flemister and Margo Gauper got it figured out with a little help from emcee Amanda Erickson during the grand march Saturday, May 4 at at New Richmond High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 19

Everyone wanted a shot with the king following Prom Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 19

All for one and one for all, the traditional accoutrements of prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 19