    Enchanted forest casts a spell on NRHS

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 10:00 a.m.
    The 2019 New Richmond High School Prom Court (back, from left): Tanner Gaede, Trevor Hildebrandt, Talon Seckora, King Jack Bau, Queen Lauren Smith, Amanda Johnson, Mallory Ballard, Emily Montreal; (front) Junior Royalty: Owen Link and Avery Huber. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia. 1 / 19
    Apparently, being crowned NRHS Prom King has not set in yet for Jack Bau. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 19
    Prince Admasu made a solo runway appearance during the NRHS Grand March Saturday, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 19
    Lucky girl Maggie Marx shared the spotlight with Anthony Belmont and Parker Keilen during the NRHS Prom Grand March Saturday, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 19
    What are the chances, same fabric, two dresses, same photo? Nobody really cared. It’s Prom! Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 19
    You can detect a little post-grand march relief in these four smiles as post prom was gifted with great weather Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 19
    A not so traditional accoutrement of prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 19
    The glamour continued onstage long after the NRHS Grand March concluded Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 19
    According to Emcee Erickson, Nick Anderson was “out punting his coverage,” escorted by Madeline Kraft and Rachel Gust. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 19
    Crutches could not deter Bethany Beseman from laying a smooch on her escort Ethan Rutledge during the NRHS Grand March Saturday afternoon, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 19
    Mikayla Ennis puts the finishing touches on her escort Caden Wayne before the start of the grand march Saturday afternoon at the New Richmond High School Prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 19
    Talon Seckora gave Maggie Bau a twirl in the spotlight during the NRHS Prom Grand March on Saturday afternoon, May 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 19
    New Richmond Prom Junior Royalty, kindergartners Owen Link and Avery Huber look like they might make it back to this stage someday. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 19
    Jade Bergert arranged for some of her dress to accessorize her escort Erik Moberg’s necktie. Peeking over his shoulder is a photobomber. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 19
    There always has to be the one guy who lays out for the shot. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 19
    Demetrius Flemister and Margo Gauper got it figured out with a little help from emcee Amanda Erickson during the grand march Saturday, May 4 at at New Richmond High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 19
    Everyone wanted a shot with the king following Prom Saturday afternoon in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 19
    All for one and one for all, the traditional accoutrements of prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 19
    Carson Hare and Faith Radtke show off their inner Jedi Knight during the grand march, Saturday afternoon, at New Richmond High School's prom. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 19

    Cameras were clicking and video was rolling as friends and family members captured the priceless moments of the New Richmond High School 2019 Promenade as 346 students strolled across the Enchanted Forest stage Saturday afternoon.

    Emcee Amanda Erickson once again gave a fabulous performance at the mic skiffully mixing humor with insight and advice. Couples brandishing everything from light sabres and watermelon socks to cowboy hats and crutches made the most of their moment when the lights were the brightest much to the delight of the crowd.

