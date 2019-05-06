Enchanted forest casts a spell on NRHS
Cameras were clicking and video was rolling as friends and family members captured the priceless moments of the New Richmond High School 2019 Promenade as 346 students strolled across the Enchanted Forest stage Saturday afternoon.
Emcee Amanda Erickson once again gave a fabulous performance at the mic skiffully mixing humor with insight and advice. Couples brandishing everything from light sabres and watermelon socks to cowboy hats and crutches made the most of their moment when the lights were the brightest much to the delight of the crowd.