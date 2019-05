1 / 12

The St. Croix Central Prom King and Queen were Thorin Berg and Kolbi Juen, respectively. The pair were crowned during the prom grand march on Saturday, May 4, in the high school auditorium. The 2019 prom court also included Marion Fischer, Ashlyn Fry, Grace Hanson, Angelica Olson, Logan Johnson, Trevor Kopacz, Scott Mousel and Ollie Olsen. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 12

Thorin Berg was named the 2019 SCC HS prom king during the school’s grand march on Saturday, May 4, in the high school auditorium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12

Kolbi Juen was named the 2019 SCC HS prom queen during the school’s grand march on Saturday, May 4, in the high school auditorium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

Anthony Gresafe and Alyssa Iverson take their turn in the spotlight during the SCC High School prom grand march on Saturday, May 4. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 12

Jacob Monicken-Selb and Lily Nasers pose for photos during the 2019 SCC HS prom grand march. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 12

Mason Collier and Mandi Wilberg strike a pose at the end of the walkway as their family and friends take photos during the 2019 SCC HS prom grand march on Saturday, May 4. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 12

Zach Sabatke and Olivia Wasley make their way to center stage during the SCC HS prom grand march. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 12

Zavier Sentinella and Ashley Schmidt smile for the crowd during the 2019 SCC HS prom grand march in the high school auditorium on Saturday, May 4. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 12

Nathan Berends and Hannah Schwechler have fun with their grand march pose while their friends and family take photos during the 2019 SCC HS prom grand march. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 12

Keagen Berg and Lylah Khorshed wave to the gathered crowd of friends and family who came to see the 2019 SCC HS prom grand march in the high school auditorium on Saturday, May 4. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 12