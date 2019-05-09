De Young appointed to WITC board

Since 2005, she has served on the Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling Contractors (PHCC) - Wisconsin Association and is currently serving a two-year term as president. She also serves on the State of Wisconsin Registered Plumbing Apprenticeship Advisory Committee, the Joint Apprenticeship Committee for Western Wisconsin, and the St. Croix Valley Youth Apprenticeship Consortium. She is an active volunteer in the Rotary Club of New Richmond, a lifetime resident of St. Croix County, and has a passion to "pay-it-forward" to future generations pursuing careers in the trades.

