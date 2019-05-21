SCC MS names March Students of the Month
The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School March Students of the Month.
Fifth grade
Olivia Kobilka
Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kolbilka
Favorite class: Reading and writing
Favorite activities: Dance, drawing, coloring and reading
Favorite book: Skater Girl
What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher
What I like about school: Seeing my friends, writing in writing class
Cameron Abramczah
Parent(s): Dan and Brooke Abramczah
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Baseball, reading, running, writing and soccer
Favorite book: Killer History
What I want to be when I grow up: Have a donut shop
What I like about school: Reading, math, lunch, making new friends and having fun.
Sixth grade
Halle Gessler
Parent(s): Missy and Ray Gessler
Favorite class: Science and social studies
Favorite activities: Volleyball, knitting, fishing, hunting, sewing, scrapbooking and reading
Favorite book: Rocket Science for the Rest of Us & 30 Days Has September
What I want to be when I grow up: An astronomer
What I like about school: Everything!
Garrett DeLong
Parent(s): Peter and Bridget DeLong
Favorite class: Reading with Mrs. Hawley
Favorite activities: Running, football, basketball, baseball, playing NBA 2K
Favorite book: Wonder
What I want to be when I grow up: Open a workout center
What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and eating lunch. And I like gym, too.
Seventh grade
Brenna Popenhagen
Parent(s): Agam and Brandi Popenhagen
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Dance, golf, skiing
Favorite book: Can't Look Away
What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.
Mason Walsh
Parent(s): Nina and John Walsh
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Art, gym and reading
Favorite book: Warrior Cats
What I want to be when I grow up: I haven't really decided but maybe an artist or game programmer
What I like about school: I like that in science we will be doing dissections. I also like playing games in gym class.
Eighth grade
Brenna Thoen
Parent(s): Jason and Lynnn Thoen
Favorite class: Language Arts
Favorite activities: Softball, studio dance and being with friends
Favorite book: Harry Potter
What I want to be when I grow up: Pharmacist
What I like about school: It gives me an opportunity to spend time with my friends
Kaden Fry
Parent(s): Steve, Kristi
Favorite class: American History
Favorite activities: Sports, hanging out with friends
Favorite book: Hello Neighbor
What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist
What I like about school: Meeting up with friends, it will better my future.
Nathan Kobilka
Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kobilka
Favorite class: History
Favorite activities: Reading, hiking, video games
Favorite book: Lord of the Flies
What I want to be when I grow up: Aerospace engineer
What I like about school: I get to learn important information