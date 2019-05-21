Search
    SCC MS names March Students of the Month

    By RiverTown Multimedia Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the St. Croix Central Middle School Students of the Month for March, including: (front, from left) Mason Walsh, Garrett DeLong, Cameron Abramczah; (middle, from left) Kaden Fry, Olivia Kobilka, Breanna Popenhagen; (back, from left) Nathan Kobilka, Halle Gessler and Brenna Thoen. Submitted photo

    The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School March Students of the Month.

    Fifth grade

    Olivia Kobilka

    Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kolbilka

    Favorite class: Reading and writing

    Favorite activities: Dance, drawing, coloring and reading

    Favorite book: Skater Girl

    What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends, writing in writing class

    Cameron Abramczah

    Parent(s): Dan and Brooke Abramczah

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Baseball, reading, running, writing and soccer

    Favorite book: Killer History

    What I want to be when I grow up: Have a donut shop

    What I like about school: Reading, math, lunch, making new friends and having fun.

    Sixth grade

    Halle Gessler

    Parent(s): Missy and Ray Gessler

    Favorite class: Science and social studies

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, knitting, fishing, hunting, sewing, scrapbooking and reading

    Favorite book: Rocket Science for the Rest of Us & 30 Days Has September

    What I want to be when I grow up: An astronomer

    What I like about school: Everything!

    Garrett DeLong

    Parent(s): Peter and Bridget DeLong

    Favorite class: Reading with Mrs. Hawley

    Favorite activities: Running, football, basketball, baseball, playing NBA 2K

    Favorite book: Wonder

    What I want to be when I grow up: Open a workout center

    What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and eating lunch. And I like gym, too.

    Seventh grade

    Brenna Popenhagen

    Parent(s): Agam and Brandi Popenhagen

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Dance, golf, skiing

    Favorite book: Can't Look Away

    What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.

    Mason Walsh

    Parent(s): Nina and John Walsh

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Art, gym and reading

    Favorite book: Warrior Cats

    What I want to be when I grow up: I haven't really decided but maybe an artist or game programmer

    What I like about school: I like that in science we will be doing dissections. I also like playing games in gym class.

    Eighth grade

    Brenna Thoen

    Parent(s): Jason and Lynnn Thoen

    Favorite class: Language Arts

    Favorite activities: Softball, studio dance and being with friends

    Favorite book: Harry Potter

    What I want to be when I grow up: Pharmacist

    What I like about school: It gives me an opportunity to spend time with my friends

    Kaden Fry

    Parent(s): Steve, Kristi

    Favorite class: American History

    Favorite activities: Sports, hanging out with friends

    Favorite book: Hello Neighbor

    What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist

    What I like about school: Meeting up with friends, it will better my future.

    Nathan Kobilka

    Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kobilka

    Favorite class: History

    Favorite activities: Reading, hiking, video games

    Favorite book: Lord of the Flies

    What I want to be when I grow up: Aerospace engineer

    What I like about school: I get to learn important information

