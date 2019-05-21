SCC MS names March Students of the Month

Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kolbilka

Favorite class: Reading and writing

Favorite activities: Dance, drawing, coloring and reading

Favorite book: Skater Girl

What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher

What I like about school: Seeing my friends, writing in writing class

Cameron Abramczah

Parent(s): Dan and Brooke Abramczah

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Baseball, reading, running, writing and soccer

Favorite book: Killer History

What I want to be when I grow up: Have a donut shop

What I like about school: Reading, math, lunch, making new friends and having fun.

Sixth grade

Halle Gessler

Parent(s): Missy and Ray Gessler

Favorite class: Science and social studies

Favorite activities: Volleyball, knitting, fishing, hunting, sewing, scrapbooking and reading

Favorite book: Rocket Science for the Rest of Us & 30 Days Has September

What I want to be when I grow up: An astronomer

What I like about school: Everything!

Garrett DeLong

Parent(s): Peter and Bridget DeLong

Favorite class: Reading with Mrs. Hawley

Favorite activities: Running, football, basketball, baseball, playing NBA 2K

Favorite book: Wonder

What I want to be when I grow up: Open a workout center

What I like about school: I like seeing my friends and eating lunch. And I like gym, too.

Seventh grade

Brenna Popenhagen

Parent(s): Agam and Brandi Popenhagen

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Dance, golf, skiing

Favorite book: Can't Look Away

What I want to be when I grow up: Teacher

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning new things.

Mason Walsh

Parent(s): Nina and John Walsh

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Art, gym and reading

Favorite book: Warrior Cats

What I want to be when I grow up: I haven't really decided but maybe an artist or game programmer

What I like about school: I like that in science we will be doing dissections. I also like playing games in gym class.

Eighth grade

Brenna Thoen

Parent(s): Jason and Lynnn Thoen

Favorite class: Language Arts

Favorite activities: Softball, studio dance and being with friends

Favorite book: Harry Potter

What I want to be when I grow up: Pharmacist

What I like about school: It gives me an opportunity to spend time with my friends

Kaden Fry

Parent(s): Steve, Kristi

Favorite class: American History

Favorite activities: Sports, hanging out with friends

Favorite book: Hello Neighbor

What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist

What I like about school: Meeting up with friends, it will better my future.

Nathan Kobilka

Parent(s): Paul and Harmony Kobilka

Favorite class: History

Favorite activities: Reading, hiking, video games

Favorite book: Lord of the Flies

What I want to be when I grow up: Aerospace engineer

What I like about school: I get to learn important information