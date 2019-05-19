Kiwanis Club of NR honors graduating students

This year’s recipients included: (front, from left) Cameron Berhow, Cal Crowder, Kerrigan Storie, Abigale Modesette, Mykenzie Patten, Amelia Feuerer, Sara Nagel, Rachel Skinner, Katie Marano, Maggie Veenendahl; (back, from left) Parker Kirkpatrick, Talon Seckora, Drew Momchilovich, Elizabeth Wacker, Emily Montreal, Anna Hop, Grace Burns, Aria Tarras and Matthew Kukacka. Not pictured are Cole Brathol, Jacob Medchill and Makayla Mitchell. Submitted photo

The Kiwanis Club of New Richmond hosted the annual Honors Banquet at R&D Catering Banquet Facility on Monday, April 29. The annual event is a tradition that has lasted more than 40 years and honors students in the top 10% of the New Richmond High School graduating class for their great achievements and also recognizes their parents.