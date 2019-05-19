Kiwanis Club of NR honors graduating students
The Kiwanis Club of New Richmond hosted the annual Honors Banquet at R&D Catering Banquet Facility on Monday, April 29. The annual event is a tradition that has lasted more than 40 years and honors students in the top 10% of the New Richmond High School graduating class for their great achievements and also recognizes their parents.
Kiwanis President Elect Greg Kier led the program. Rachel Sauvola, agriscience instructor, FFA Advisor, founder of the SOAR Education Center and community collaborator shared her "words of wisdom" and encouragement with the group.