Stevens receives gold medal in Blick Art Materials Mixed Media Contest
New Richmond Middle School eighth grader Kailey Stevens was recently selected to receive a gold medal in the 2019 Blick Art Materials Mixed Media Contest for her piece that was done in colored pencil and watercolor paint. Stevens' submission was one of over 1,800 entries in this year's contest and judged by a panel of art educators.
The panel selected only 45 medalists after weighing equally the artwork and the artists' statement that completed the phrase "With Art I Can Connect To... ." Stevens completed the phrase by saying:
"With art I can connect to my emotions when creating art a sad time in my life, and my cat's life. I noticed she was suffering badly and it was hard to watch her. I tried to capture my cat in a better state than her last couple of days."
The Gold Medal Honor presents the student with a medal and a $100 gift coupon to Blick Art Materials. An award gallery will be posted on dickblick.com/mixedmediacontest within the next month. An arts advocacy poster set will be printed and distributed to art teachers across the nation, with Stevens' work possibly being part of the poster set.