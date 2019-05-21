The panel selected only 45 medalists after weighing equally the artwork and the artists' statement that completed the phrase "With Art I Can Connect To... ." Stevens completed the phrase by saying:

"With art I can connect to my emotions when creating art a sad time in my life, and my cat's life. I noticed she was suffering badly and it was hard to watch her. I tried to capture my cat in a better state than her last couple of days."

The Gold Medal Honor presents the student with a medal and a $100 gift coupon to Blick Art Materials. An award gallery will be posted on dickblick.com/mixedmediacontest within the next month. An arts advocacy poster set will be printed and distributed to art teachers across the nation, with Stevens' work possibly being part of the poster set.