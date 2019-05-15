WITC-New Richmond commencement scheduled for May 17

The campus will confer approximately 180 graduates. There will also be individuals receiving their GED/HSED and program certificates. New this year is the recognition of dual credit academy students from Clayton, New Richmond, Siren and St. Croix Central high schools. They will receive a WITC technical diploma in either Construction Essentials, Financial Services, or Welding.

WITC Student Senate President and Information Technology-Network Specialist 2019 graduate, Joshua Ferkans, will be the graduation speaker. Susan Yohnk Lockwood, Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness/WITC—New Richmond Campus Administrator will present Jeff Engelbretson with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Engelbretson is the Senior Manager of Equipment Engineering for Verizon, a 2011 WITC graduate of Supervisory Management, and has served in the Marine Corps and Army.

WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.