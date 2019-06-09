Hope Nadeau: 'Their eyes will just sparkle'

"I'll miss the kids the most. I love watching their faces when they understand something. When we are doing math, there are times when they look at me like I've lost my mind and they think that they will never be able to do it. But then, all of a sudden, their eyes will just sparkle. I will miss that," Nadeau said. "I'm more emotional about who is going to replace me, in terms of wanting them to have the same passion and desire to teach as I did. It is weird. This is a new chapter in my life. Teaching has been part of my life forever."

Nadeau started her teaching career at St. Michael-Albertville in Minnesota working in special services for two years before moving to New Richmond. She continued to work in special services for 16 years at the middle school, as well as several years in special services at both East and West elementaries. The final 17 years of Nadeau's career were spent teaching fifth (one year) and fourth graders (16 years).

"It was really funny because I was originally going to be a doctor, specifically a pathologist. I was very interested in one of my science classes about genetics and brain functions. I studied abroad for a year in England and volunteered at a residential special needs school. When I came home, I told my family that I was going to be a special ed teacher," Nadeau said. "They were surprised."

Nadeau got her bachelor's degree in special education from St. Cloud State and then got her masters in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls.

Once the school year ends, Nadeau is looking forward to spending more time with her family, which includes twin daughters who will both have two children once Nadeau's fourth grandchild is born in October.

"I have so many different options now that I'm going to be retired. However, I can't see myself not spending time with kids. I am looking at working at the children's ministry at our church and I will probably sub for a little bit because I know we are short subs. I also plan to spend time with my grandkids and do a lot of volunteer things," Nadeau said.

Now that Nadeau finally has an empty house, one of the tasks she has given herself is finishing projects around the house that she has started over the years, like redoing the bedrooms. She is also looking forward to knitting and doing more crafts, as well as traveling.