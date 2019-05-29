Getting excited about the little things

"I will remember how excited kids still get about things like holidays and birthdays, and small things that adults start to take for granted. As for what I miss the most would probably be getting kids excited about things like books and learning. I will miss that moment when they turn the corner and know that they can do it," Kleiner said.

Kleiner, who has been with the district for 19 years, has taught several different subjects at different grade levels during her time at New Richmond. She taught kindergarten for 13 years and then taught fourth grade for four years before finishing her career as a math instructional coach for kindergarten through second graders.

"I moved around a little bit while I was here because I think it is good to learn new things. I think change is good for people since you get to experience new learning, new people and a different age level of kids," Kleiner said. "Kindergarten to fourth grade is kind of a large jump. There are a lot of things about the kids that are the same, but the curriculum is very different. Fourth grade math is double-digit multiplication, long division and fractions. It was kind of interesting as well since I got to have some of my students again. I think I had about five kids each year that I had before, which was kind of fun since I got to reconnect with them and their families."

After completing her elementary education degree at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, Kleiner taught in Fredric, at St. Croix Catholic School in Stillwater and then at St. Mary's Catholic School. Following her stint at St. Mary's Kleiner took 12 years off from teaching to raise her children before returning to teach at New Richmond.

"My very favorite part of teaching is reading books to kids. If you have the right book, and you are reading it the right way, there is that moment where you realize that you've got them. It is kind of magical," Kleiner said. "I am really appreciative, since my four kids went to school here, of all of the wonderful opportunities that they had and the education that they got."

After this school year comes to an end, Kleiner will take some time to travel with her husband, who has been retired for five years, and spend more time with her four grandchildren.

"I have a niece who is teaching in Hawaii right now, so we are going to go visit her next year," Kleiner said. "I also like to sew and play piano, so I'll try to do some more of that since you don't have a lot of time for when you are working."