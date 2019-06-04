SMS announces March and April Students of the Month

Vivi Abbott continually demonstrates the qualities needed to be a highly successful Top 20 student. Vivi is honest, responsible, well-behaved, and trustworthy. She's a hard worker who demonstrates a desire to do her best in everything she does. Vivi is a role model who makes a positive impact on her class. She cares for our school and everyone around her. Vivi is an excellent student and an asset to SMS.

McKinley Donahue is a kind, conscientious, hard-working, caring person. She is always willing to listen to and accept the ideas of others. McKinley sets a great example for her peers. She is responsible in her behavior and school work. She can always be counted on to do the right thing. She does her best in all areas, is there for others, and makes our world a better place.

Grace Abrahamson comes to school each day with a smile. Her positive attitude draws others to her and sets a wonderful example for all classmates. Whether it's working hard in class or helping others, Grace is always willing to do what is asked. She also takes great pride in her work which is an asset that will serve her well in the future.

Margo Atkins is a quiet student, but don't let that fool you. She is always on task and engaged in class. Margo is a diligent worker, always willing to ask questions when she does not understand. Above all else, Margo is a kind student who others want to be around simply to bask in her sweetness.

Broden Thiel is the kind of student you wish you could have in your class all day, every day. In the classroom, Broden displays curiosity and a desire to learn. His determination to do his best is apparent in the quality work he completes as well as his engagement in class discussions. Broden's kind demeanor is a breath of fresh air for anyone who has the pleasure of being around him.

Dylan Livingston does not leave a stone unturned when it comes to learning. He adds to class discussions, works well with his classmates, and is helpful to everyone. Dylan also has a cheerful disposition that makes him a joy to teach!

Brielle Harris is a kind, energetic, thoughtful person who always strives to do her best, both in and out of school. She works well with others and is always willing to help others. Brielle is attentive in class, and thinks of her classmates before herself.

Austin Mitchell is an exemplary student to have in class. He works hard and asks great questions to take charge of his learning. Along with his strong academics, Austin does a great job of including all students when working in groups. He has a great sense of humor. Austin is a terrific role model for other students in class, a hard worker and knows when to have a good laugh.

Adi Sindt is consistent in her academic efforts. She comes to class prepared every day. During class work time she is focused on the work and is assertive in asking questions when there is not clear understanding. Adi treats her classmates and teachers with respect and works in groups well, even if it is not with her core group of friends. Adi does an exceptional job modeling good student behavior.

Katelynn Peterson is a tremendous student and an asset to her classes. She always works hard and exceeds expectations. For every assignment and task, she produces the highest quality of work. Her dedication and effort, as well as her kind nature, make her an excellent role model for her classmates. She is the kind of group member everyone wants to work with and the type of student everyone should want to be.

Isabella Paulson's willingness to be flexible with class changes shows her maturity. She has been such an amazing young lady to have in class - especially Social Studies! Isabella has a wonderful aptitude for academics as well as a wry sense of humor. Her work ethic will make for a successful future at the high school.

April Students of the Month

Pearl Vang continually demonstrates the qualities needed to be a highly successful Top 20 student. She is honest, responsible, well-behaved and trustworthy. Pearl has been working very hard and demonstrates a desire to do her best on everything she does, and it shows. She has made a lot of gains this school year. Pearl cares for our school and everyone around here. She is an excellent student and an asset to SMS.

Drake Hauble has shown tremendous growth academically and behaviorally. He works hard and is respectful toward his classmates and teachers. Drake brings out the best in those around him and he is a pleasure to have in class.

Madison Ostertag is a wonderful student and we are so happy she is a part of our middle school community. She is a hard worker who chooses to do her best in class. Madison is well rounded as well — she participates in extracurricular activities that also help to make her a good life long learner — like archery! She will go far in life and like so many of our students, we can't wait to see what is in store for her as she grows into adulthood! Madison is an asset to our class and to SMS.

Owen Pope is a very positive student who is always eager to learn and share his knowledge with others. He is extremely responsible and hard-working while also adding his own connections and fun to his work. Owen's polite attitude and creative thinking make him an awesome addition to the classroom!

Khia Kramchuck is always prepared and eager to learn new things in class. She puts forth her best effort and helps her peers succeed as well. She is very motivated and encourages those around her by setting a good example. Khia's work ethic as well as her kind and positive attitude make her a successful student and classmate!

Julie Salmon always keeps an open-mind and puts forth her best effort on all of her work. She is kind, helpful and dependable to her peers and teachers. Julia stands out as a fun and responsible role-model, making her a great student to have in class!

Dylan Leccia has grown into a successful, independent and enthusiastic student this year. He has shown a knack for learning new concepts quickly and thoroughly, and contributes daily in class. He always shows a positive attitude and is willing to try new things, encouraging his classmates to do the same.

Riley Perro has been an exemplary student throughout the school year. He works hard to not only understand the material, but also helps others understand concepts as well. Along with his academic strengths, he is a great role model in other areas. He is able to provide comic relief at the appropriate times and knows when it is time to work and when it is OK to have a good laugh. A hard-working, fun student to have in class, Riley has a bright future ahead.

Avery Gehl is a hard-working, friendly student who always strives to do her best. Avery is kind to her classmates and teachers, she is helpful and she is spunky! We enjoy having her in class and look forward to working with her each day. Avery works well in class, she participates, and improves everyday. We are lucky to have Avery here at SMS.

Lara Bluemel is a fantastic example of what hard work and perseverance should look like in a middle school student. She puts a lot of time and effort into her school work and it continually shows in the assessments that she completes in her classes. In particular, her love and curiosity of the human anatomy has made her blossom in biology this year as the class studies the human body. She is always asking questions about the topics and uses that curiosity to go even deeper into the material. Besides being a hard-working student, Lara is also a kind friend who is always willing to help out when a classmate is in need. Lara is a great example of the Spartan way!

Jordan Marx is actively involved in classroom activities on a daily basis. He is always positive, happy and helpful! Jordan volunteers to assist teachers on daily tasks and does it with joy! And on a fabulous note, he is very complimentary toward teachers!

Taylor Schachtner is a very hard-working and diligent student. She is always respectful and prepared for classes, and she is an excellent group member for her peers. Taylor is trustworthy, honest and kind to others. She is an excellent role model for her classmates and sets a high standard for learning and behavior.