SCC MS names April Students of the Month

Parent(s): Samantha and Steve Witthoft

Favorite class: Social Studies

Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, family time and spending time with friends

Favorite book: Smile

What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

What I like about school: The projects and spending time with friends

Michael Swen

Parent(s): Jennefer

Favorite class: Social Studies

Favorite activities: Sports, spending time with my family

Favorite book: Geronimo Stilton

What I want to be when I grow up: Famous soccer player

What I like about school: Learning, doing something educational

Sixth grade

Lydia Hubbard

Parent(s): Sarah and Dan Hubbard

Favorite class: Reading

Favorite activities: I like doing sports, co-writing my book with a friend or reading. It can be a comic or a 600-page book. I'm not picky.

Favorite book: Shatter Me / After the Fire

What I want to be when I grow up: Probably a video game designer or a microbiologist

What I like about school: I like being able to express myself in different ways in a safe environment, and being able to show my intellect in any way I can.

Gavin Hawkins

Parent(s): Korinn and Corey Hawkins

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Recess, video games, playing outside.

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

What I want to be when I grow up: Engineer

What I like about school: It is a place where I can have fun learning and being with my friends, too.

Seventh grade

Reese Heebink

Parent(s): Chris and Jennifer Heebink

Favorite class: Band and math

Favorite activities: Singing, shooting trap, writing, crafting and reading

Favorite book: Independence Hall (I,Q Series)

What I want to be when I grow up: Artist / art teacher

What I like about school: Getting a chance to hang out with friends each day, while learning new things daily.

Nicholas Felberg

Parent(s): Andrea and Andy Felberg

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Football, basketball, video games, hanging with family, swimming, etc.

Favorite book: Took

What I want to be when I grow up: Pipefitter

What I like about school: Hanging with friends and doing cool projects.

Eighth grade

Bailey Kahler

Parent(s): Stuart Kahler

Favorite class: History

Favorite activities: Love to be outside, riding bike, swimming, camping

Favorite book: Fearless - Tim Latt

What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers

Trey Jourdeans

Parent(s): Duane and Heather

Favorite class: History

Favorite activities: basketball, swimming, tennis, X-Box

Favorite book: Pound the Stone

What I want to be when I grow up: NBA Scout

What I like about school: Getting challenged, hanging out with friends, and learning new things every day.