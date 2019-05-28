Search
    SCC MS names April Students of the Month

    By RiverTown Multimedia on May 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.
    Pictured are the SCC MS April Students of the Month, including: (front, from left) Michael Swen, Hannah Witthoft; (middle, from left) Nicholas Felberg, Gavin Hawkins, Reese Heebink, Lydia Hubbard; (back, from left) Trey Jourdeans and Bailey Kahler. Submitted photo

    The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School April Students of the Month.

    Fifth grade

    Hannah Witthoft

    Parent(s): Samantha and Steve Witthoft

    Favorite class: Social Studies

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, family time and spending time with friends

    Favorite book: Smile

    What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

    What I like about school: The projects and spending time with friends

    Michael Swen

    Parent(s): Jennefer

    Favorite class: Social Studies

    Favorite activities: Sports, spending time with my family

    Favorite book: Geronimo Stilton

    What I want to be when I grow up: Famous soccer player

    What I like about school: Learning, doing something educational

    Sixth grade

    Lydia Hubbard

    Parent(s): Sarah and Dan Hubbard

    Favorite class: Reading

    Favorite activities: I like doing sports, co-writing my book with a friend or reading. It can be a comic or a 600-page book. I'm not picky.

    Favorite book: Shatter Me / After the Fire

    What I want to be when I grow up: Probably a video game designer or a microbiologist

    What I like about school: I like being able to express myself in different ways in a safe environment, and being able to show my intellect in any way I can.

    Gavin Hawkins

    Parent(s): Korinn and Corey Hawkins

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Recess, video games, playing outside.

    Favorite book: Percy Jackson

    What I want to be when I grow up: Engineer

    What I like about school: It is a place where I can have fun learning and being with my friends, too.

    Seventh grade

    Reese Heebink

    Parent(s): Chris and Jennifer Heebink

    Favorite class: Band and math

    Favorite activities: Singing, shooting trap, writing, crafting and reading

    Favorite book: Independence Hall (I,Q Series)

    What I want to be when I grow up: Artist / art teacher

    What I like about school: Getting a chance to hang out with friends each day, while learning new things daily.

    Nicholas Felberg

    Parent(s): Andrea and Andy Felberg

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Football, basketball, video games, hanging with family, swimming, etc.

    Favorite book: Took

    What I want to be when I grow up: Pipefitter

    What I like about school: Hanging with friends and doing cool projects.

    Eighth grade

    Bailey Kahler

    Parent(s): Stuart Kahler

    Favorite class: History

    Favorite activities: Love to be outside, riding bike, swimming, camping

    Favorite book: Fearless - Tim Latt

    What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers

    Trey Jourdeans

    Parent(s): Duane and Heather

    Favorite class: History

    Favorite activities: basketball, swimming, tennis, X-Box

    Favorite book: Pound the Stone

    What I want to be when I grow up: NBA Scout

    What I like about school: Getting challenged, hanging out with friends, and learning new things every day.

