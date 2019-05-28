SCC MS names April Students of the Month
The following were selected as St. Croix Central Middle School April Students of the Month.
Fifth grade
Hannah Witthoft
Parent(s): Samantha and Steve Witthoft
Favorite class: Social Studies
Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, family time and spending time with friends
Favorite book: Smile
What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian
What I like about school: The projects and spending time with friends
Michael Swen
Parent(s): Jennefer
Favorite class: Social Studies
Favorite activities: Sports, spending time with my family
Favorite book: Geronimo Stilton
What I want to be when I grow up: Famous soccer player
What I like about school: Learning, doing something educational
Sixth grade
Lydia Hubbard
Parent(s): Sarah and Dan Hubbard
Favorite class: Reading
Favorite activities: I like doing sports, co-writing my book with a friend or reading. It can be a comic or a 600-page book. I'm not picky.
Favorite book: Shatter Me / After the Fire
What I want to be when I grow up: Probably a video game designer or a microbiologist
What I like about school: I like being able to express myself in different ways in a safe environment, and being able to show my intellect in any way I can.
Gavin Hawkins
Parent(s): Korinn and Corey Hawkins
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Recess, video games, playing outside.
Favorite book: Percy Jackson
What I want to be when I grow up: Engineer
What I like about school: It is a place where I can have fun learning and being with my friends, too.
Seventh grade
Reese Heebink
Parent(s): Chris and Jennifer Heebink
Favorite class: Band and math
Favorite activities: Singing, shooting trap, writing, crafting and reading
Favorite book: Independence Hall (I,Q Series)
What I want to be when I grow up: Artist / art teacher
What I like about school: Getting a chance to hang out with friends each day, while learning new things daily.
Nicholas Felberg
Parent(s): Andrea and Andy Felberg
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Football, basketball, video games, hanging with family, swimming, etc.
Favorite book: Took
What I want to be when I grow up: Pipefitter
What I like about school: Hanging with friends and doing cool projects.
Eighth grade
Bailey Kahler
Parent(s): Stuart Kahler
Favorite class: History
Favorite activities: Love to be outside, riding bike, swimming, camping
Favorite book: Fearless - Tim Latt
What I want to be when I grow up: Physical therapist
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers
Trey Jourdeans
Parent(s): Duane and Heather
Favorite class: History
Favorite activities: basketball, swimming, tennis, X-Box
Favorite book: Pound the Stone
What I want to be when I grow up: NBA Scout
What I like about school: Getting challenged, hanging out with friends, and learning new things every day.