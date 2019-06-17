NRMS students take part in Youth Authors Conference

A group of New Richmond Middle School writers participated in a Young Authors Conference at Bethel University on Wednesday, May 29, including: eighth graders Shelby Hennlich, Brooklyn Green, Samantha Gibson, Kira Schulze and Grace Gray; as well as seventh graders Ella Weide, Katelyn Doehrmann, Nora Harris, Amara Green and Olivia Naser. Students spent the day learning from and writing with professional authors, musicians, journalists, photographers, performance artists, poets and filmmakers. Submitted photo