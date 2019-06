NRMS honors May Students of the Month

What I like about school: Homework

Lydia Halleen

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Wendi and Steve Halleen

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Sports

What I like about school: Learning new things every day.

Jaedyn Perez Figueroa

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Danielle Perez Figueroa and Julian Perez Figueroa

Favorite class: Social Studies.

Favorite activities: Swimming, camping and reading.

What I like about school: Having different teachers for each class.

Abby Sauvola

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Rachel and Dean Sauvola

Favorite class: Choir and orchestra.

Favorite activities: Art, acting, singing and playing cello.

What I like about school: All of the art and music classes.

Bradon Fagnan

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Tracey Fagnan and Tom Fagnan

Favorite class: Choir.

Favorite activities: Listening to music.

What I like about school: Choir.

Katelyn Fuith

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Lisa Fuith

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Sleep and hang out with friends.

What I like about school: Friends.

Madison Naylor

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Heather Naylor and Ben Naylor

Favorite class: Science.

Favorite activities: Gymnastics, volleyball and track.

What I like about school: Hanging out with friends.

Katelin Heidtke

Grade: 8

Parent(s): James Heidtke and Stephanie Johnson.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite activities: Fashion and track & field.

What I like about school: Seeing friends. It's a good environment.

Makenna Martin

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Rory and Michael Martin.

Favorite class: American History.

Favorite activities: Volleyball.

What I like about school: I am not sure.

Wyatt Haines

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Karen and Tanner Haines.

Favorite class: American History.

Favorite activities: Swimming.

What I like about school: All of my friends.

Piper Mendez

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Katie Mendez and Ed Mendez

Favorite class: Lit.

Favorite activities: Track and archery.

What I like about school: Seeing friends and it's a fun environment.