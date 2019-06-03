Somerset celebrates 95th graduating class

Senior members of the Somerset High School concert choir performed “In My Life” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney in their final performance at graduation, Sunday afternoon, in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 23

Senior Jessica Headlee received congratulations from Assistant Principal Trent Probst at Somerset High School’s commencement on Sunday, June 2 in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 23

Somerset High School Principal Shannon Donnelly did triple duty at graduation Sunday in Somerset recognizing retiring staff, inducting Hall of Fame member Camilla Langness and introducing student speaker Kaylee Erickson. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 23

Camilla Parent Langness, Somerset High School Class of 1938, was inducted into the High School Hall of Fame during commencement on Sunday, June 2. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 23

With graduation behind them, the Class of 2019 officially began the celebration Sunday afternoon in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 23

Somerset School Board representative Catherine Cranston chose to share old lessons from a Navy SEAL with the graduating Class of 2019 on Sunday, June 2 in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 23

You can never have enough photos at graduation. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 23

Graduates ran the gauntlet of handshakes during commencement on Sunday afternoon at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 23

Principal Shannon Donnelly embraces a graduate during commencement Sunday, June 2 at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 23

Members of the 2019 Senior Class tossed their caps into the air following commencement Sunday, June 2 at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 23

Mom, Betsy Buchanan, with her 2019 graduate, Brit Buchanan, following commencement Sunday afternoon in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 23

Senior members of the Somerset High School concert band gave their final performance at graduation Sunday, June 2 in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 23

Senior Mika Krogmann joined his classmates in the processional kicking off graduation at Somerset High School Sunday afternoon. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 23

English teacher Cory Lindenberg delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2019 during commencement on Sunday, June 2 at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 23

School Board representative Catherine Cranston presented diplomas to graduates Sunday afternoon during commencement at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 23

Senior Cole Erickson received congratulations from Principal Shannon Donnelly at commencement on Sunday, June 2 in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 23

It looked like it meant something to senior Nathan Dirkes to finally get that diploma in his hands. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 23

2019 graduate Jack Peterson took the first of what would be many photos with family members and friends following commencement on Sunday afternoon in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 23

Somerset Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek welcomed graduates, their families and friends to the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2019 on Sunday, June 2 at the high school. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 23

Class of 2019 Graduate Kaylee Erickson had the honor of addressing her classmates during graduation on Sunday, June 2 at Somerset High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 23

Somerset High School 2019 graduates (from left) McKenzie Breault, Brit Buchanan and Georgia Hammer were all smiles following graduation Sunday afternoon in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 23

One of many memories made by the members of the Class of 2019 following graduation Sunday afternoon in Somerset. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 23