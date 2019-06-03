Somerset celebrates 95th graduating class
Friends and family arrived early Sunday, June 2 at the Somerset HIgh School gymnasium anxious to see their graduates cross the stage. The 95 graduates of the Class of 2019 represented the 95th class to graduate from SHS.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek thanked the community for their recent support of two refrenda questions and reiterated the district's mission and core values spelled out as a result of the newly developed strategic plan.
"The mission of the Somerset schools is together we engage, educate and empower all learners; bridging their passions to pathways to create successful futures and positively contribute to our local and global communities," said Bezek.
Board representative Cathy Cranston advised graduates to learn from old lessons. To illustrate her point. she chose to share advice from a Navy SEAL, Admiral William H. McRaven.
"If you want to change the world, measure a person by the size of their heart not by the size of their flippers. The admiral's point is, measure a person's worth, their value, by their heart, their character and their actions," said Cranston.
Somerset High School Principal Shannon Donnelly officially welcomed Camilla Parent Langness, Somerset Class of 1938, as the third member of the High School Hall of Fame.
Class of 2019 spokesperson Kaylee Erickson challenged her classmates to embrace the new opportunities waiting for them beyond the walls of SHS..
"Today is for excitement about the lives we are going to live, for the undeniable change and growth we are going to experience when we leave SHS. Embrace the possibilities that are waiting for us just outside these walls. Run towards them as fast as you can because we've earned them. Change the world around you, always be kinder than you feel, give back what you can to the world and for the love of God, recycle. Congratulations Class of 2019. Now let's go do big things!"