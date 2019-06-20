Somerset Elementary students build 100 birdhouses

Building birdhouses with the elementary students started as a simple idea in the Hartman office and easily came to fruition after speaking with fourth grade instructor, Kelly Larson, and middle/high school tech education instructor Ryan Herink. Without hesitation, Herink prepped his students to properly measure, cut and pre-drill all the wood pieces for bluebird houses.

High school students, Herink and Hartman staff members met under the Spartan Lodge, an outdoor classroom built just one year ago by Hartman Homes, to work with each fourth grader to build their own birdhouse.

"It was thrilling to see my high school students working with the younger kids," Herink said. "We had so much fun collaborating with Hartman Homes on this project!"

Hartman Homes' donation of materials to the school district was an easy decision.

"I love the idea of getting kids involved, of all ages, in a hands-on project, outdoors, where they can really bring their imaginations to life," said Mike Hartman. "Thank you to the fourth grade teachers and Mr. Herink and his students for aiding in this project. The kids had a great time. We look forward to making this a yearly event!"