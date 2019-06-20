Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Somerset Elementary students build 100 birdhouses

    By RiverTown Multimedia on Jun 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
    Members of Mrs. Toulson's fourth grade class at Somerset Elementary were joined by Hartman Homes employees and high school students to build 100 birdhouses on Wednesday, May 29. Submitted photo1 / 4
    Somerset Elementary fourth grader Carson Marek (left) works on his birdhouse while fellow student Shyann Dornseif looks on. Submitted photo2 / 4
    Somerset fourth graders Ayden Emmeck (left) and Jocelyn Wukawitz (right) show off their completed birdhouses. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Mike Hartman, of Hartman Homes Inc., works with Somerset Elementary fourth grader Payton Wright to complete her birdhouse. Submitted photo4 / 4

    Somerset Elementary fourth graders were joined by Hartman Homes Inc. staff members on Wednesday, May 29 to build over 100 homes ... bluebird homes, that is!

    Building birdhouses with the elementary students started as a simple idea in the Hartman office and easily came to fruition after speaking with fourth grade instructor, Kelly Larson, and middle/high school tech education instructor Ryan Herink. Without hesitation, Herink prepped his students to properly measure, cut and pre-drill all the wood pieces for bluebird houses.

    High school students, Herink and Hartman staff members met under the Spartan Lodge, an outdoor classroom built just one year ago by Hartman Homes, to work with each fourth grader to build their own birdhouse.

    "It was thrilling to see my high school students working with the younger kids," Herink said. "We had so much fun collaborating with Hartman Homes on this project!"

    Hartman Homes' donation of materials to the school district was an easy decision.

    "I love the idea of getting kids involved, of all ages, in a hands-on project, outdoors, where they can really bring their imaginations to life," said Mike Hartman. "Thank you to the fourth grade teachers and Mr. Herink and his students for aiding in this project. The kids had a great time. We look forward to making this a yearly event!"

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSomersetElementaryfourth gradehartman homes incbirdhouses
    randomness