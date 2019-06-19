Somerset Elementary announces top Mileage Club finishers

Top finishers in the Somerset Elementary Mileage Club. Students are encouraged to run laps before school during morning recess and again during their day recesses. This year’s top finishers include: (from left) third grader Nicholas Linka with 50 miles, third grader Audriana Farness with 55 miles, first grader Nolan Eichten with 60 miles and top finisher, first grader Jackson Foucault with 85 miles. All of these miles were run at school during the school day. Submitted photo