SMS announces May Students of the Month

Blake Fox is a hard-working, caring, considerate, well-rounded person. He is always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone out. He is a great friend to his classmates. Blake is also very responsible in his behavior and school work. Blake sets a great example for his peers and can always be counted on to do the right thing. He makes a difference in the lives of the people he is with each day.

Isabella Radabaugh is a wonderful student and we are so happy she is a part of our middle school community. Bella always has great responses as she participates in class discussions. Her sunny personality and ability to get along with everyone makes her someone that others want to be around. She will go far in life and like so many of our students, we can't wait to see what is in store for her as she grows into adulthood! Isabella is an asset to our class and to Somerset Middle School.

Mollie McKenzie is such a kind person and volunteers often. Mollie is also conscientious and always tries her best with a smile on her face! She shows others on a regular basis how much they matter.

Evan Backes is engaged and curious. He wants to do well, often volunteers during class, and pursues learning even when it is tough. Thank you Evan!

Lillian Elizondo is a very hard-working student. Lillian is also a very friendly and positive person who is a strong support for her friends. Lillian's calm demeanor lets others know she can be trusted to do the right thing for all members of our school community.

Katelyn Osborn has the gift of giving. Kate is willing to do nearly anything - academic, friendship, chores, you name it and she is in. Beyond this Kate's attitude is infectious. Kate is kind and friendly to those around her. This young lady works hard to be present with those around her. She listens, shows care and is helpful to all.

Brendyn Otradovec is a superb student and a genuinely kind person. His work, always done conscientiously, recognizes nuances and layers that many other students miss. In addition to his excellent work ethic, Brendyn always has a ready smile and a friendly acceptance for all his peers.

Joshua Whitlock is a hard-working student who tries to do his best each day. Joshua especially excels in math! Joshua is always happy to share his knowledge and is always willing to help others. Joshua has a great desire to reach his goals. He is willing to work hard to get things done and turned in.

Shawn Vensland: It is such a privilege to have him in the classroom. Along with a strong academic purpose, his kindness toward others and respect for adults is commonplace. He has shown great growth as the year has progressed.

Owen Parnell is a great student to have in class. He works hard and always puts his best effort forth to complete his assignments. He's an excellent participant in class discussions - always adding thoughtful statements to the conversation. Owen also shows great leadership skills and always looks at the bright side of things. If someone complains, Owen is quick to point out something positive about the situation. He's friendly and kind to his classmates and shows respect for adults and for his peers. His positive attitude and great work ethic will take him far in life!

Julia Wood has a contagious upbeat attitude. She is responsible with her daily work and puts forth her best effort on all assessments. Julia is kind to both students and staff. She is committed to getting her work done when she is gone from school, taking the initiative to find out what she has missed.